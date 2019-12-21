Our children’s safety
My first-grader and I often look at the paper in the morning while he’s eating breakfast. We chat about the weather, current events and sports while the rest of the house is sleeping. He just started playing basketball, so he was excited to see the picture of two smiling boys playing basketball (“Family mourns teen’s death,” Dec. 18). “Maybe my picture will be in the paper too, Mom!”
My heart sank, because I knew the picture of 15-year-old Olajuwon Tillman and his brother was in the paper because he was killed by a gun on Monday. My heart goes out to his mother and brother, who are mourning instead of celebrating this holiday season.
This senseless tragedy, like hundreds of others each year, could have been prevented if children did not have access to guns. It is time for adults in our community to take action to make sure firearms are stored safely. The Be Smart program encourages adults and caretakers to be responsible gun owners in order to reduce child gun deaths. Members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board and Superintendent Angela Hairston, please implement this program in all of our schools as soon as possible. Our children’s safety is in your hands.
Jessica McCrory
Winston-Salem
Incompetent or evil
President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told the New York Times that he purposely undermined the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine because she interfered with his own “investigation.”
“I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way,” Giuliani said. “She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”
Marie Yovanovitch was a representative of the United States of America. President Trump could have recalled her anytime and appointed his own choice. He could have appointed Giuliani. Instead, the president of the United States smeared a career diplomat who had served the U.S. for decades. Trump made the U.S. government look pathetic in the eyes of the world to serve his personal political goals. How does this make America great?
This is not how the U.S. should be operating on the world stage. Trump is either extremely incompetent or just plain evil. Every day we find some new reason he should be impeached.
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
McConnell’s take
In 2015, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told us that he couldn’t consider Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court because there was less than a year left until the 2016 election.
In 2019, he told us that he’d be happy to consider a new Supreme Court appointment before the 2020 election.
What changed? The party of the nominator.
On Tuesday and again on Thursday, he said the U.S. House’s investigation of President Trump was sloppy and rushed. He’s going to remedy that, he says, by making sure the Senate process is speedy.
No one should take anything McConnell says seriously; he’s nothing but a political hack.
Rudy Golchen
Winston-Salem
Good points
Earlier this month, Danielle Allen wrote a column for The Washington Post (“Democrats might not win this battle, but they’ll win in the long term”) that I wish you would print. She’s very smart and makes some essential points.
In it, she writes:
Do the president’s explanations for his actions with Ukraine hold water? The memo (“Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment”) argues that they do not on grounds of (1) a “lack of fit” between his conduct and his explanations for it, (2) arbitrariness in his selection of a target for a corruption investigation, (3) shifting explanations, (4) irregular decision-making, and (5) explanations based on falsehoods.
If Americans honored intelligence rather than ignorance, they would know this.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
