‘Me’ to ‘we’
Unfortunately, deep, true, lasting change cannot be forced, demanded or legislated. It only comes from a transformed heart. Protests create awareness and need, but permanent healing and unity will only come when love, peace, meaningful dialogue and patience are consistently applied while working through critical issues.
Toppling Confederate statues removes external reminders of our history, but doesn’t change internal feelings or attitudes. The current divide in this nation can begin to heal when we, as citizens, unite, shifting our focus from me to we. Practicing love and forgiveness while listening to others — minus hate and anger — is a positive step forward. We are better together and our similarities are greater than our differences. We all want things to be different and better and they can be if we are unified in our vision.
Sami Bills
Winston-Salem
Please care
Masks are uncomfortable. COVID-19 can be deadly. Masks do not cause harm, but not wearing one can.
Those who refuse to mask up or keep their distance are endangering many of us — their neighbors and their friends who are over 60. Many others have underlying health conditions.
Their refusal to wear a mask sends the message that they don’t care about their neighbors or friends or people they don’t even know who they may pass on the street or in the grocery store. It just tells us that they don’t care.
I read in the Readers’ Forum recently that a doctor and his wife can’t even go to the greenways for a walk because no one wears a mask (“Taking precautions,” June 6).
I will not be quiet for the sake of peace in my neighborhood. Please care. We are really all in this together. Carry a mask and when you can’t social distance, put it on. It can’t hurt, but it may help.
Mollie Murray
Winston-Salem
All children
For once, I enjoyed reading some of Cal Thomas’ column, “Racism, rioting and redemption” (June 4), though he mostly quoted “truth-telling” by Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. But his conclusion about “school choice” was so tone-deaf I nearly fell off my chair.
The free market is great for many things. But to keep capitalism from running amuck, it must be balanced with institutions that invest in and provide for the public good — health, schooling and safety — over financial profit.
Who really benefits from “for-profit” schools (hospitals and prisons)? And how does Darwinian capitalism à la “The Hunger Games” help educate all children to their fullest potential? Former assistant secretary of education Diane Ravitch has documented the abysmal record of corporate charter schools, a cautionary tale of hedge-fund cartels taking over the public square.
Well-funded, equitable public-school education has not been tried and found wanting. It has not been tried. Let’s try investing in all children first, as though we really believe they are all created in God’s image. We will get an enormous return on our investment at every level and for years to come.
(While I’m on the topic, please support a fully funded post pffice. Our P.O. is the world’s most efficient delivery system and is relied upon by all citizens. Also, allowing the P.O. to run a public bank, as in other countries, would level the playing field for those who cannot afford exorbitant bank fees.)
C.J. Munson
Winston-Salem
Police matter
I am writing this letter in support of police forces all over the U.S. I cannot fathom what our country would be like if some people succeed in doing away with our police and defunding of the police force. All lives matter — police lives matter, too.
We haven’t the right to take anyone’s life or to harm them. Nor do we have the right to destroy property by setting buildings on fire or breaking into people’s businesses and taking their livelihoods away from them, nor killing police or anyone else for that matter.
The people that go and march with the rioters are doing more harm than good. They just make it easier for the rioters to do their evil.
Tommy Thompson
Winston-Salem
Missing from reform package
There is one critical police reform missing from the package being considered by the City Council. We need to end the epidemic of lies by law enforcement officers whenever they find it convenient.
Police chiefs across America need to make clear to their officers that if they lie in the course of duty, they will suffer severe punishment, preferably termination. Such a reform would go a long way to ending the police misconduct that occurs far too frequently.
Michael Green
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
LTR#1 “Me” to “We”. You said, “Toppling Confederate statues removes external reminders of our history, but doesn’t change internal feelings or attitudes.” I totally disagree with that statement and it points up the shallowness of the rest of your post. Taking down a Confederate statue put there in a total misrepresentation of the actual history and put there to misled by the UDC and portray the Southern cause as just is in need of removing and understanding the the lie that is being put forth. Only then can we move forward and change internal feelings and attitudes from “me” to “we”. Those statues do not represent accurate history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.