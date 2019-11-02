The real story
The Washington Post story “Facebook post exposes racial divide” (Oct. 28) doesn’t tell the whole story; in fact, it misses the real story.
The Davidson County I know is not the county portrayed in this article, nor is it the county I described to the Post when I was interviewed. I told the reporter that if he wanted to know the true spirit of Davidson County, there was one name he needed to learn — Charles England. Coach Charlie England was the legendary football coach of Dunbar High School who won five state championships before integration. He willingly stepped down to become an assistant coach at Lexington High School to facilitate integration. He spent his entire life working for racial reconciliation.
I told the reporter that whenever we had a racial incident in the past, it had always been mediated in a positive and redemptive manner that promoted healing and reconciliation — the Charlie England way. The name Charles England never appeared in his story and the historical references only reinforced the negative, divisive and prejudiced picture that he paints.
The Post and everyone else missed the real story. The story was not the one student who painted the racial slur, but the other students who immediately painted over the unacceptable words. They made a powerful statement. The slur did not represent them, their school, their families or their community.
The Post article does not reflect who we are in Davidson County, but the South Davidson students who stepped in certainly do!
The Rev. Ray N. Howell II
Lexington
Recognition
If Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis are now recognizing the role the Montagnards played in supporting Americans in the Vietnam War, will they also recognize the crucial role the Kurds have played in fighting ISIS?
Katherine McGinnis
Winston-Salem
Listen and learn
According to your Oct. 29 story “Berger: Democrats need to decide on state budget,” Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger decided to lecture his Democratic colleagues a bit over this year’s budget, saying, they must stand up and decide what “they’re for and what they’re against.”
But they already told him! They’re for higher teacher salaries and they’re for Medicaid expansion, which would bring health insurance to more than 500,000 North Carolinians who currently have no coverage. They’ve told him again and again — has this dolt truly not been listening all this time? Why has he been elected if he can’t read, listen or learn?
If he succeeds in denying health care to North Carolinians, then he should be required to attend every funeral of every person who dies as a result of his stubbornness. There will be many.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
Trump’s many lies
On Oct. 28, the letter “A treasure” claimed, “The current charge (President Trump’s) detractors are almost exclusively using is that the president is a liar (usually without being specific). … I really do not know what he has lied about.”
It’s difficult to believe the writer is being genuine. Trump’s lies have been reported extensively, including his claims about the size of the crowds at his rallies, that “the failing New York Times” has been forced to apologize for its poor reporting, that the country’s murder rate is the highest ever, that “nobody reported” things that have been widely reported, that “very few people” were covered by Obamacare (20 million is more like it), that China is paying the tariffs that Americans are actually paying, that we’re the highest-taxed nation in the world (we’re not by far), that the military under President Obama ran out of ammunition (it didn’t) and I could go on and on. Specific enough?
The number alone dwarfs Obama’s statement about “keeping your doctor.”
And he thinks Trump doesn’t curse? Come on.
On Oct. 29, we began hearing that Trump’s colorful statements about the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (“He was screaming, crying and whimpering,” for example) are proving difficult to verify. We should all brace ourselves to learn that we have, once again, been lied to.
I wish we could all defend the president, as the letter writer desires. Why does he insist on making it so difficult?
Ron F. Slater
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.