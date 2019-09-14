Forgiveness
May I just say a word about former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board member Lori Goins Clark?
We understand; she did something wrong (“Clark’s message had racially insensitive image,” Sept. 11). Then she apologized. She expressed her regret. She even resigned. We don’t need to know anything else.
It may be tempting to make someone like Clark a scapegoat for our own faults, as if we’ve never done anything wrong. But we all do things we regret, especially when they come to light among others. We might think they’re funny at first; then we realize that they hurt people. Most of us then say to ourselves, What in the world was I thinking?
I don’t know Clark. Wouldn’t know her if I passed her in the grocery store. But I know regret. And I’ve known forgiveness. Clark’s like anyone else. She deserves forgiveness.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Fallen far
I am so tired of this unethical group of cheaters who are trying to pass for state legislators (“N.C. House overrides Cooper’s vetoes,” Sept. 12). They’re using every underhanded trick in the book to try to hold their power and deny the will of the people.
Taking a vote while their Democratic colleagues were at Sept. 11 observations and in sessions to deal with Republican gerrymandering is about as low as you can go. And House Speaker Tim Moore doesn’t even deny that that was his plan!
Republicans used to stand for fiscal conservancy and good government. Now they stand for tax breaks for rich people, denying health care to working people and electing their own voters. How far they have fallen!
OK, they’ve beaten back Gov. Roy Cooper’s attempt to expand Medicaid, which practically everyone in the state wants except a handful of Republican legislators. Good job. What did it cost besides their souls?
One day they’ll run out of ways to cheat. What will they do then?
Jane Simmons
Winston-Salem
Cheating to win
The indefensible and completely unethical stunt pulled by N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore and his GOP cronies (the surprise vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes while almost half the lawmakers were absent) sends us all a clear message: If you can’t win, cheat (“N.C. House overrides Cooper’s vetoes,” Sept. 12).
This was held on Sept. 11, of all days, after assurances that there would be no vote that session. Kudos to state Rep. Deb Butler, who had the guts to stand and speak against this, and to her colleagues, who rallied around her. We need more like her and fewer of those who feel they must cheat to win. We are better than this.
Eddie Waddell
Winston-Salem
What it is
Brilliant idea for the fair name — how has this escaped us before? Why don’t we call it the Forsyth County Fair? After all, that is what it is.
Lillian Smith
Clemmons
The forecast
Contrary to an old adage, there are some who may actually need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.
Lawrence O. Cline
Lexington
No obligation
Whenever the Journal or other publications refer to state Sen. Phil Berger, he is shown as “Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.” There is both truth and fallacy in that listing.
Berger is the senator for Senate District 30, which includes Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties, but the media seem to forget or ignore Caswell, Stokes and Surry. As a resident of Stokes County, I can’t speak for the others, but Berger himself is very good at forgetting or ignoring Stokes County. Among other things Berger, like so many politicians, seems to feel no obligation to respond to constituents, at least to those who have different views from his on many issues.
David M. McMahon
King
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.