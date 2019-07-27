All Americans
How enlightened of the writer of the July 25 letter “Respect the office” to quote President Obama. For the record, here’s a more full representation of what he said, on June 28, 2006, in context: “Whatever we once were, we are no longer a Christian nation — at least, not just. We are also a Jewish nation, a Muslim nation, a Buddhist nation, and a Hindu nation, and a nation of nonbelievers.”
Of course, he was telling the truth. Not only are we “no longer” just a Christian nation, but in reality, we’ve never been. There’s no Jesus in the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion for all people and ingrains the principle of separation of church and state.
I thank the letter writer for his many years of service and hope he does understand that he doesn’t just serve Christians — he serves all the people of America.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
Notable exchange
Here, to me, is the most important exchange that occurred during the U.S. House committee hearings with Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday:
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff: “Trump and his campaign welcomed and encouraged Russian interference?”
Mueller: “Yes.”
Schiff: “And then Trump and his campaign lied about it to cover it up?”
Mueller: “Yes.”
If conservatives don’t care that their president lied, they should at least be concerned that when President Elizabeth Warren does so and they want to complain about it, they won’t have a leg to stand on.
We’ve got to put this partisan bickering aside and get back to moral standards, and there’s no better time to start than today.
Bobby Fields
Winston-Salem
Assimilation
I wonder what conservatives mean now when they talk about “assimilation.” Is that just code for saying that foreigners should act white?
The writer of the July 22 letter “Immigration and assimilation” mentions “common values of biblical morality, the Protestant work ethic, free enterprise economics” as areas in which immigrants should assimilate. I’m sorry, but the Constitution guarantees each of us freedom of religion. And there’s nothing in the Constitution about any of that other stuff.
Some conservatives claim that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was a socialist. But he was a popular president, elected four times. (I’ll bet President Trump envies him!) Did he and his supporters fail to “assimilate?” Was he un-American because he promoted high taxation, a social safety net and workers’ rights?
Whenever I hear a conservative talk about “assimilation,” I’m going to ask what it means — specifically — and whether it violates the freedoms promised us by the Constitution. Someone please ask Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. If assimilation means conforming to conservative principles, it’s un-American.
As long as we have high schools and WalMart, immigrants will assimilate in all the ways that are important.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
The outcry
Imagine if you will, the outcry, the congressional hearings, the media special reports, and the general consternation and anger of us all if Russia had interfered with the NCAA basketball tournament.
Americans may literally be too tribal and self-absorbed to demand the protection of our democracy. Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton and our Founding Fathers pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to one another and to their new experiment in government. Twenty-first century Americans seemingly won’t even risk their iPhones. God help us all.
Thom Summey
Yadkinville
