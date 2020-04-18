A welcome reminder
The first catbird of the year showed up yesterday in the side yard.
Catbirds mostly winter south of the U.S., and come here to breed and make babies when the weather is warm. Next fall, they’ll migrate south again.
Catbirds are gray with a black cap and tail — dressed for business — but with a patch of orange feathers under their rump. Serious on top, playful underneath. They have a simple call that sounds something like a cat’s meow. But that’s nothing compared to the song.
The males attract the females with a bizarre combination of calls and whistles ranging from melodies to off-note squeaks repeated staccato. They can mimic other birds with an improvised jazz-like interpretation (catbirds are in the same family as mockingbirds). A song can last two minutes.
I wait each spring for the catbirds to return, admire their beauty and laugh at their crazy music. This year they are especially welcome.
John Wooding
Winston-Salem
The other side
In response to the letter “In a dream” (April 16), I sympathize with everyone who is out of work because of the governor’s “ill-considered” stay-at-home order. But I’ll remind the letter writer that without it, she might be having that dream in a hospital bed, instead of in the comfort of her home.
Melvin Thomas
Winston-Salem
Think differently
April is Autism Awareness Month. During this very different quarantine season, a skill used often in the autism community seems like very good practice for us all to adopt.
Many people with autism think differently, which allows them to see optional ways to solve problems or to act in unconventional ways to achieve a goal. As a member of the autism community, I have seen the benefit that thinking differently can provide.
Autism crosses all racial, ethnic, educational and social boundaries. We are all in the autism boat together. Currently in North Carolina, “1 in 54 eight-year-old schoolchildren in NC may be diagnosed with autism, according to a prevalence study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” per the Autism Society of North Carolina website. These children will need assistance as adults, including supported employment programs, affordable housing and access to health care.
Now that we see the impact of coronavirus on our daily lives, it is a good time to think differently and do “operations reviews” of our systems. Many of our governmental, educational, medical, judicial, housing, business and cultural systems are organized around 19th and 20th century ideas, policies and practices and need redesign based on the reality of life in the 21st century.
Let’s move beyond awareness of difference and think differently about how we can help support the daily lives of all people.
Julie Coulter
Winston-Salem
Front-line fighters
We love our doctors and nurses (I have been married to a nurse/nurse practitioner for 34 years) and they are clearly front-line fighters. But equally important, particularly in times like these when a devastating pandemic affects the respiratory system of millions of people, are respiratory care practitioners — respiratory therapists.
Respiratory therapists are an integral part of the hospital and have been providing specialized respiratory care in the United States since the mid-1950s. These professionals are specially educated members of the health care team, collaborating with nurses and physicians in every critical care unit. Respiratory therapists care for all types and ages of critical patients with compromised respiratory function. They provide ventilator support for the tiniest neonatal intensive care patients (some barely weighting a pound) through compassionate end-of-life care for the terminally ill.
Respiratory therapists initiate, monitor and adjust life-saving ventilator support while performing diagnostic studies to measure the patient’s response to therapy.
Doctors, nurses, first responders and a multitude of health care professionals deserve our heartfelt thanks. But please keep the respiratory therapists in mind whenever you think of any patient who is having breathing complications that require a more intensive approach to care; especially in this time of COVID-19 and the respiratory complications it brings.
Bud Goldsmith
Winston-Salem
Goldsmith is a retired respiratory therapist. — the editor
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
L1: We and our cat will keep our eyes and ears open for these returning avians.
L2: [thumbup]
Penultimate LTE: I hope the aftermath of this pandemic does indeed lead to rethinking and and changes. It has certainly jarred my worldview.
Last LTE: [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.