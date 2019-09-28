Many concerns
As a woman who wears a lot of hats, I have many concerns with our state and federal government. Saying we have to make America great again is very offensive because I prefer to look forward rather than blame others for the past.
Our state government, under the Republican majority, refuses to expand Medicaid and is trying to pass a budget that ignores the needs of our children, our teachers and our education system. That is not making us a better state.
At the head of our federal government is a man whose legacy is a string of broken promises; he disregards the needs and protections of women, people of color and other minorities. As an older adult, I am very concerned about his budget’s threat to cut both Medicare and Social Security.
No, we are not better when children are kept in cages, when sick legal immigrants are threatened with deportation, when there are significant rollbacks to LGBTQ rights, when climate change is called a hoax and scientific facts are ignored. We are not better when guns and the NRA are more important than our lives. We are not better when President Trump believes Russian President Vladimir Putin above our own intelligence community. We are not better when racist rhetoric becomes normalized. We are not better when we cannot trust the president, who has told at least 12,000 lies since taking office.
We need a change in who runs our state and federal government.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
Walk away
Nothing is there. For God’s sake, has the world gone crazy?
President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate allegations of Joe Biden’s corruption. He’s the president — he can’t ask an ally for a favor? If that’s against the rules, then the rules are stupid.
I’m sure you’re thrilled at the newspapers you’re going to sell, but we all know that there’s nothing there. Democrats, with all their weak presidential candidates, were looking at another big loss and bam — this whistleblower, whom no one knows, appears. What a miracle!
Go ahead, have fun, ride this out. It’ll be your last hurrah.
This stupid, phony investigation is not going to accomplish anything. It’s just going to divide America further. Trump will walk away, like he has to all the previous faux scandals.
Alex Larken
Winston-Salem
Trump’s response
The Wall Street Journal — you can’t get more solid and conservative than that — reported on Sept. 21 that President Trump allegedly pressured a foreign power to investigate his political foe — an American citizen. Just like he did before the 2016 election.
We’ve learned more since then — a little bit more every day. Mostly we’ve learned from Trump, who has admitted to the charge (though of course he phrased it differently).
Despite everything Trump says, there’s no evidence that Joe Biden or Hunter Biden did anything wrong. They’re not trying to hide anything, like Trump. There’s no Biden scandal.
Trump is morally unsuited to be president. Some of us knew this before the election. Some have learned since. Before this is all over, everyone will know.
If Trump gets a pass on this, he will continue to get worse. There’s no bottom to this man. There’s no depth to which he will not sink.
America has some big problems to solve — among them, why so many millions of people would vote for a con man like Trump when they had so many other choices.
Alan Hudson
Winston-Salem
Let this go
It’s time to stop hurting former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board member Lori Goins Clark and her family. Enough is enough.
It’s been on the news and in the headlines of the paper for days now. She did not shoot or kill anyone. It is time to let this family get on with their lives.
When I read about her comment, I did not take it as racial and many others I’ve talked with didn’t either. Maybe it wasn’t professional, but it surely wasn’t meant to be racist. My speculation is that she was texting a friend to say “too much mouth.”
Whatever the case, I know of her family and Christian upbringing and though she made a mistake, she apologized to the one she hurt and even resigned. The school board has lost a good board member who worked diligently for the school system and loved and cared for the students. She is a mom who really cares.
We’re all human and make mistakes we regret. She is paying for her mistake and the misunderstanding. It is time to let this go and to focus on other newsworthy stories going on all around us.
Janet Marie Bumgardner
Lewisville
