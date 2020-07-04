Two different views
Reading the story of the 311 Speedway (“Fulp cancels racing at 311,” June 28) and the story of the arrest at Cooks Flea Market (“Deputy didn’t use excessive force, county sheriff insists,” June 30) caused me to reflect on the two different views on race and identity exhibited in each story.
The owner of the race track, Mike Fulp, said, “I’m responsible for trying to make some jokes.”
After the Rev. Alvin Carlisle and Bishop Todd Fulton reviewed the body camera footage of the arrest, Carlisle said, “We are satisfied that the officer did everything he could to avoid a confrontation with (Moody). It’s important for us to be married to the truth.”
I will make the following observations:
When making a joke at someone else’s expense, race is easy, but to my view is never correct. One’s race is decided at a level much higher than humanity. I doubt the gentleman who owns the track would want such a joke made at his expense.
Carlisle and Fulton had another choice to make. In the heat of political correctness and racially charged tension, do they see their identity in race or in Christ? It would have been popular with some and politically correct for these men to say it was the cop’s fault.
I am glad their allegiance was to the truth. The Rev. Martin Luther King said, “It is never the wrong time to do the right thing.” In doing the right thing, we heal wounds.
Greg Tarbutton
Vilas
Real gems
Thank you for two real gems on the editorial page of the June 28 Journal.
The first column I want to note is “An ally for the ages” by Byron Williams. I was glad to be reminded of Huck Finn’s marvelous “conversion” as he stood with Jim (his runaway slave friend) and against Jim’s slave owner.
The second column that caught my attention is “Missing the point of ‘Black Lives Matter’” by Bob Orr, a former Justice on the N.C. Supreme Court and at the time of his election, a Republican. I am grateful for the wisdom of the entire column. With precision, Orr exegetes the painful history of racial injustice in our state and nation. His conclusion is clear: for virtually 400 years of this country’s history, Black lives did not much matter. So he counsels, “’Black Lives Matter’ is a reminder to all of us, of our collective failings over the generations, to fundamentally believe and honor that declaration. The challenge to all of us today outside the communities of color is to fully embrace the present and move forward into the future understanding and committing to the proposition that — finally — Black lives do matter.”
I could not agree more.
Jane Litzinger
Winston-Salem
Forest vs. Cooper
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest should use the money he is going to spend on a politically motivated, frivolous lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper to purchase personal protective equipment for our front line workers.
It appears that Republican leaders like Forest and Senate Leader Phil Berger are more interested in maintaining political power and playing partisan games. State health officials and Cooper are trying their very best to prevent citizens from dying.
Glenn Pilcher
Advance
Monument solution?
After the fall of communism in Hungary, Budapest moved all of the statues, plaques and monuments about the communist regime and occupation to a memorial park. People visit today to learn about that period of oppressive history, which was despised by most Hungarians. Instead of destroying history, they created an opportunity to learn about it.
Ardel Meisinger
Winston-Salem
Arguments
Republicans: Democrats are the real racists. They’re the ones who started the Ku Klux Klan and supported slavery and still want to keep Blacks on the plantation. We’re the party of Lincoln; we hate racism.
Democrats: OK, let’s get rid of those Confederate monuments and flags.
Republicans: Don’t you dare touch them! That’s our heritage!
Me: Pick a lane.
Rondie Hickman
Winston-Salem
