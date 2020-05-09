Wearing masks
As our state relaxes its stay-at-home order, I am dismayed by the number of people who are not wearing masks when they interact with others in stores and other businesses.
I work in an essential retail business, and only about half of our customers are wearing a mask when they enter the store. Some may think that people wear masks to protect themselves. All of my colleagues are wearing masks and gloves primarily to protect our customers and one another in case one of us is infected with COVID-19. We really appreciate customers who have a similar regard for us.
It is essential that we all work to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks in public. Unmasked shoppers probably don’t realize that by not masking they are sending a message that they don’t care about me or others.
Perhaps it is time for us to use public pressure to encourage people to wear masks. If someone hears several times a day that they should be wearing a mask, it may serve to educate them. I have begun thanking customers for wearing a mask, especially when non-masked customers are nearby. If you are not wearing a mask while shopping and you ask the staff for help, don’t be surprised if that person backs up to maintain at least a six-foot distance.
For us to return to a more open economy, we must all take responsibility for protecting others. Please stay safe and wear a mask!
Andrew Leslie
Winston-Salem
‘Saving’ us
The May 6 letter “Another opportunity” is condescending and naive.
I’m a liberal. I don’t think that government can “save” us from COVID-19. (Nor do I think that taking safety precautions is “surrendering our liberty,” as the letter writer claims. Dying surrenders liberty.)
But government is the only entity with the authority and organizational structure to act on a coronavirus-scale problem. No single business owner, health insurer or church can respond adequately.
The free market can’t “save” us, either; the free market will only figure out how to maximize profits from the crisis.
“There is a better way,” the letter writer says, though he doesn’t say what that is. We’re left to assume that it has something to do with God. But if God can “save” us from COVID-19, why doesn’t he do so? Is he like President Trump, demanding some tribute before assisting us? Does God have a solution to keep us alive in this world, or just a destination for us after we die?
In the U.S., the government is supposedly composed of and represents “we the people.” With all the taxes we pay, we should expect government assistance. That’s our money.
The government can’t prevent every death. But if it can’t assist us during a deadly crisis, if it can only make things worse, we’re electing the wrong representatives.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Empty chairs
I wish that the 1,000 West Point cadets graduating this year did not have to return to the academy on June 13 to hear President Trump’s commencement address. Let the president present his self-serving speech to empty chairs. Even though the date has been postponed, to chance endangering these young people’s health to serve his ego is deplorable.
Margot Lobree
Winston-Salem
One genius dog
Recently, in the midst of some spring cleaning, I had left a bottle of disinfectant on the kitchen floor. Before I could pick it up, our dog walked up to the bottle, took one sniff and then quickly ran away. At that very moment I realized Bosley appears to be smarter than the president of the United States. It was a proud moment. As a dog owner. Not as an American.
Now, obviously I’m being sarcastic. Or am I? And I fully support the First Amendment, which in this case could be amended to Freedom of Bleach.
I am so looking forward to future press briefings to see what other fascinating potential medical breakthroughs are on the horizon. Battery acid for indigestion! Mildew cleaner for whiter teeth and fresher breath! Furniture polish for healthy looking skin! The possibilities are endless when you have a stable genius in charge. Bosley and I will be watching.
Greg Romeo
Winston-Salem
Last LTE: “Freedom of bleach.“ This writer may be onto something. Years ago, in my automotive days, one of my new vehicle prep staff once used Turtle Wax as hair gel. Fun LTE. I wish the writer and Bodley good health.
