No “whataboutism”
The Oct. 12 letter “Hunter Biden” lists many of Biden’s personal flaws — greed, drug use, adultery — most of which have been documented 10-fold in President Trump’s behavior. If Biden is worthy of investigation, so is the president, who acts as if he’s our king and thinks he’s above the law.
Biden may have been placed on the board of Burisma, the Ukranian natural gas company, because his name is influential — kind of like President Trump’s grown children. He wouldn’t be the first overpaid figurehead on a board of directors. But despite his flaws, there’s no evidence that he’s committed a crime.
The “whataboutism” attempts to turn the investigation of Trump and his possible crimes to other directions will fool some, but not those who know what they are. Trump used the power of his office to attempt to enlist foreign governments to hurt his political opponent, Joe Biden. That’s corrupt. He needs to be impeached simply for the sake of America’s self-respect.
Oliver Sharpe
Winston-Salem
Out-of-control spending
The proposed gun laws that increase the current federal budget deficit of more than $1 trillion with an accumulated total of $22.8 trillion, are examples of congressional spending gone wild. This reactive bill jams the American public once again with an ill-worded solution. Most civic-minded folks know Congress legislates and executive approves. But the “pay as you go” rule of engagement has been relaxed several times since its conception in 2005. Will this time bring about a curbing to gun violence with fiscal responsibility?
Congress has moved larger and larger portions of spending into the “mandatory” budget — not requiring an annual vote. Furthermore, Congress has abdicated decision making to government bureaucrats by giving them blank checks. This allows the mandatory line items to spend and redesign programs with little or no supervision. Look no further than the $30 billion the Department of Agriculture trade aid for farmers made under Trump without authorization from Congress. Such a large amount in one year should surely be under the astute review of Congress-the creator.
Several proposed Paygo’s, congressional and executive, are under discussion. While they may be a step in the right direction, they do not replace a comprehensive budget process and a smaller federal government.
Hil Cassell
Lewisville
Win the day
It’s puzzling to see a letter (“The real collusion,” Oct. 12) proclaim the media, Hollywood and Democrats are determined to destroy President Trump when he’s doing a great job of this on his own. He appears to be more unhinged every day. “Drain the swamp” to Trump simply means he and his cronies are lining their own pockets while ridding this great nation of experienced civil servants who take a stand to defend our Constitution. All the while, Trump stands for himself.
As for caring about the “common” people, he does care as long as they continue to buy into his lies, deceptions and decisions bent on destroying our democracy.
He cares so much for the common people that now the billionaires pay a lower tax rate than the middle class (thanks to his wonderful tax cuts for corporation and the wealthy), manufacturing jobs have not increased as he promised and the coal miner jobs are going away in a large way. Tragically, Trump tariffs have harmed our farmers to the point of skyrocketing bankruptcies and suicide.
Some Trump supporters look the other way while his pep rallies have become hated-filled and profanity-laced. As Shepard Smith said in his last newscast on Fox News, “It’s my hope that facts will win the day — and that the truth will always matter.”
Mitzi Logan
Rural Hall
What does Trump know?
President Trump is sending the Kurds off the cliff. What does a five-time draft dodger know about the military? He is a disgrace. He has fired all the semi-competent advisers and is now with the B-team, who pretty much take their lead from him. When he is tried for his crimes, and he will be, I suggest a jury of all Kurds.
For you folks who are still fighting the war against immigrants with Trump there is this: Everyone in North America is an immigrant. Even the Native Americans came across the land bridge from Asia about 25,000 years ago. So when you point a finger at immigrants just realize you have three fingers pointing back at you.
Trump needs to go and his supporters need to realize he is a Russian puppet and does not deserve their support.
John McKenzie
Pilot Mountain
