Heartbreaking
The fact that the federal government of the United States of America did not react immediately when the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in our country is heartbreaking. Especially after seeing how this highly contagious disease affected other countries. We had so much information on what worked (and what did not) in other countries to help come up with a plan for the United Sates.
Just think about how this could have played out if there had been a national shutdown in February, during which the federal government planned for testing, contact tracing, supply chains for PPE and real financial help for people and small businesses. How many lives would have been saved? How many jobs, how much money would have been saved? The stress on our first responders, doctors, nurses, patients with large hospital bills, school children and so many more has been prolonged by the lack of any coordinated plan based on science. The economy would not have been hit nearly as hard because the shutdown could have been shorter. We might not have had the possibility of the virus rebounding.
Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright said, “We need still a comprehensive plan, and everyone across the government and everyone in America needs to know what that plan is, and what role they play” (“Whistleblower: Still no virus plan; nation at risk,” May 15).
Agreed. What if we had a comprehensive plan to begin with? I am heartbroken and will remember this when I vote in November.
Christine Kneppelt Duffer
Winston-Salem
The best defense
People are venturing out; the number of masked faces smiling back varies. For some reason big box stores are the worst!
In the good old days of smoking, the non-smokers would try to find a little smoke-free air to enjoy a dinner or plane flight. The surgeon general started warning about smoke because it was bad for your health and then came the dangers of second-hand smoke. They got serious and said no smoking in restaurants, planes and workplaces. Keep it to yourself if you want to smoke. Smokers were enraged, their freedom violated and they boycotted non-smoking establishments.
Today the culture of public smoking is history.
Now it’s masks. Masks are the best defense for COVID-19 until a vaccine is available. Stores should do their part and require masks inside. How hard is it to wear one for a brief trip to the grocery store or a run for hardware? Be glad you’re not in the medical field. Those folks have to wear them all day!
Yes, masks are hot. Yes, they’re uncomfortable. Yes, I’m annoyed to be told it’s necessary. Yes, I want to stay well.
It’s a very small effort to support your community. The president should be setting the example for the country. Please let him know. He thinks he’s special. I think my friends and family are special, too. A mask protects them.
Wear a mask, people, when you are out in stores, away from home. It’s the least you can do.
Kathy Cooper
Winston-Salem
Obama’s economy
What is it with the Journal’s partisan columnists from The Washington Post? It seems to me we are subjected to a new Trump-hater every day.
“One of Trump’s biggest lies” by the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent (May 11) contends that the Obama economy, inherited by President Trump in late 2016, was on track with accelerating growth. In fact, Trump’s quick action to substantially reduce corporate taxes and void many of President Obama’s onerous business policies/regulations were the catalysts for the phenomenally robust growth of the last three years — until now.
God help us if we elect Joe Biden to lead us out of our current mess. Biden is a man who doesn’t even know where he is most of the time. My guess is that he can’t tell the difference between a balance sheet and a toilet paper sheet.
Peter T. Wilson
Winston-Salem
