A joke?
After announcing our withdrawal from Syria on Sunday night, which leaves our Kurdish allies in the lurch, President Trump tweeted:
“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over......the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!”
“Great and unmatched wisdom …” Is that supposed to be a joke?
Sen. Lindsey Graham called Trump’s decision a “disaster in the making.” Sen. Mitt Romney described the move as a “betrayal,” Marco Rubio lamented the move as a “grave mistake,” and Sen. Susan Collins called it “terribly unwise.”
Former U.N. delegate Nikki Haley tweeted:
“We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake.”
Why couldn’t she be president?
No, Trump is not an “extremely stable genius.” He’s a disaster for our relations with the rest of the world.
Someone tell him that the Kurds are white. Maybe that’ll change his mind.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Above and beyond
When my wife and I moved to the Winston-Salem area in December 2003 as the result of a job relocation, we asked “where do we live?”
The only thing we were told was “go west.” That entailed a lot of houses in different areas.
We were amazed at the tax base in Clemmons, and the fact that Clemmons was one of the top 100 communities in the country to live in sealed the deal.
I decided to attend a village council meeting to see what made Clemmons so special.
The council members came up and introduced themselves and thanked me for coming. At the meeting, it was brought up that Mary Cameron, who is running again for the village council in the upcoming election, would be holding a Clemmons 101class at the village public works building.
The public works director was an individual by the name of Larry Kirby, who later retired and is now running for mayor of Clemmons.
I became a regular at the village meetings and was impressed by the knowledge and love for Clemmons expressed by these two individuals. They not only did their jobs but went above and beyond to make sure that village expenses were held in line to avoid having to raise our tax base.
These two individuals love their community and only want to make it better. They have no hidden agenda.
That is why my vote this coming November will be for these two individuals.
Errol Rich
Winston-Salem
Tour
I’m not going to bad-mouth President Trump. All I’m saying is that the next president is going to have to go on one hell of an apology tour.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
