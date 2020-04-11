Celebrating sacred holidays
As humanity faces one of the greatest challenges in modern history, at least three faith communities are searching for how to safely celebrate sacred holidays in April.
These Abrahamic faith communities usually gather around family to honor and express their traditions. To do so now endangers the core of society, which is the family. One wonders, what would Abraham, Christ or Prophet Muhammad do?
Preserve these sacred holidays by advancing and helping humanity see the value of faith in these trying times. Demonstrate your convictions by helping our common families see a better future than our present condition. Share the lessons of faith with actions of genuine concern for each other regardless of individual traditions. Allow science, safe health precautions and the love principle to guide our actions to honor the human family. A better day is here if we see the intrinsic human value of each other and act accordingly. Have a Blessed Passover, Easter and Ramadan.
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem
El-Amin is a Forsyth County commissioner. — the editor
Access to health care
As a clinician scientist in the field of obesity medicine for more than 20 years, I often hear a dangerous misconception: Health is largely a function of individual choices. While some determinants of health do include individual choices, the vast majority are beyond the individual’s control.
One of these key determinants is access to health care. The coronavirus pandemic has laid this bare. It is no coincidence that COVID-19 is disproportionately killing people of color; they disproportionately suffer from chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension and obesity, making the risk of succumbing to the infection higher. We may soon find that poorer individuals are at higher risk as well. These are the individuals who are most likely to be uninsured, making quality preventive health care inaccessible.
I am keenly aware of these issues, partly because I am chairing the American Heart Association Winston-Salem Heart and Stroke Walk. This event is an important part of the AHA’s efforts to improve access to health care. Notwithstanding the AHA’s efforts for our community, North Carolina should move forward with expansion of Medicaid. The burden of caring for the uninsured falls to safety-net and rural community hospitals.
Even before COVID-19, it was a strain for these systems to stay afloat. Now the consequences of the lack of coverage are more acute — shuttered hospital doors, loss of jobs and hoping for bailouts when this is all over.
We have the capacity to do better. We can expand health care access to protect our most vulnerable and the economy.
Jamy Ard
Clemmons
What’s going on?
“Although President Trump has directed states and hospitals to secure what supplies they can, the federal government is quietly seizing orders, leaving medical providers across the country in the dark about where the material is going and how they can get what they need to deal with the coronavirus pandemic,” The Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday. “Hospital and clinic officials in seven states described the seizures in interviews over the past week.”
What the hell is going on? First Trump tells states they’re on their own, so they have to bid against each other, then the feds hijack the supplies the states get. Does Trump plan to sell the supplies to the highest bidder? Is he just trying to kill people in blue states? Is that how he expects to win the November election?
This truly deserves investigation. Is that why Trump is getting rid of the inspector generals who could hold him accountable?
Where are the conspiracy theorists when we need them?
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
