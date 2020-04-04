Give blood
As we face uncharted times, please don’t withdraw from making a positive and needed contribution to our communities. I’m talking about giving blood if you are healthy and have no known contact or exposure to the virus. Please think about stepping up for this critical need at this critical time. We are all in this thing together, like it or not, and we need to care for our neighbors as much as we are able.
One unit of blood can save one life or it can, and has, in many cases, helped multiple people. I gave blood on March 12 at a blood drive in Clemmons and I must say that from what I saw in the precautionary measures being taken at that time, giving blood is safer than going to the grocery store.
The Red Cross has said that more than 2,500 blood drives have been cancelled recently. This should be alarming to everyone. Please know that the Red Cross is upping its game every day to provide a safe and secure environment to donate.
I’m out of the game until the second week of May, but I plan to be back at the drive on May 14, at the Clemmons Presbyterian Church, good Lord willing that I’m still healthy at that time and the drive is not cancelled. Please consider donating. I’ve heard/read that we should actively be practicing “social-distancing,” but the worst thing that can happen to us now as a society is to start practicing “social disconnect.”
Fred Franklin
Lewisville Town Council member
Lewisville
Helping the homeless
During this pandemic we must remember those in need. This includes the homeless population of North Carolina. This demographic is subject to the most exposure and gathers in all public places.
The majority of this demographic is also severely immune-compromised, and most don’t even know because they haven’t been to a doctor in quite some time. They also would probably be the last demographic to be tested for COVID-19, considering they did not receive medical attention prior to the pandemic.
I urge Gov. Roy Cooper, Rep. Debra Conrad and Sen. Joyce Krawiec to give passes to hotels or do the same thing as California and begin to let the homeless of North Carolina live in vacant homes during this pandemic. These solutions would not only benefit the less fortunate, but North Carolina as a whole because it would allow the state to go on a full and proper quarantine.
God bless North Carolina, God bless America and God bless the world.
Chester Barnett
Pfafftown
Share it forward
Many of us will soon receive federal stimulus money — a tremendous benefit for small businesses and for those whose paychecks have been slashed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, some stimulus recipients cannot truly argue that they deserve all or even most of the money. Millions of professionals will continue to receive their same salary, retired seniors will continue to receive their same Social Security or pension checks and workers in essential businesses will continue to be paid. Yes, everyone will be inconvenienced by the pandemic, but only a portion will be legitimately harmed — some of them dramatically.
So, what to do? First, encourage Congress before the next stimulus is approved (yes, there’ll be another) to strategically target money to those most in need, rather than the current scattershot approach.
And to those who will receive this windfall but are truly not in need … please find a way to “share it forward.” Donate part or all of your windfall to help others. Give to local charities; encourage local first response systems to set up funds to which we can directly contribute so those tireless workers receive cash bonuses; tip extra-generously to delivery folks, grocery workers, service staff and others. Be creative, but do something.
By sharing it forward, we can directly benefit others in desperate need. Moreover, we can feel less isolated in this interconnected world. When we do come out of this dark tunnel — and we will — we’ll all be stronger for it.
Michael Turner
Winston-Salem
Suggestions
I greatly appreciate the efforts our supermarkets are making to keep people safe. During the pandemic. Two additional suggestions:
1) Make each of the shopping aisles one way. It’s Much simpler to maintain the 6-foot distance that way.
2) For the safety of your checkout staff have each customer step 6 feet away from the cashier after using their credit card. Standing together while items aren’t being bagged risks exposure.
Stephen Doran
Winston-Salem
