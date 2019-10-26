Why informed women oppose Trump
In response to the Oct. 22 letter “Why women back Trump”:
- Where is the concern for children when they are no longer in the womb? Health care, nutrition, education?
- President Trump’s immigration policies are horrible. Separating children from their parents with no plan to reunite them is simply inhumane. Do these children not merit compassion because they have brown skin?
- Better trade agreements? Ask a farmer.
- Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem ensures no peace between Israel and Palestine in the foreseeable future.
- Abolishing “restrictive” regulations on businesses ensures more lead in paint, soil, air and water. Environmental protections are under attack.
- Thank you to President Obama for saving us from the Great Recession that he inherited. The economy is growing at the same pace it was in his final years.
- Trump and the GOP did sign the biggest tax cuts in history. Now our debt is growing astronomically.
- Trump gave us a lying Supreme Court Judge because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused a hearing to Obama’s nominee in the 2016 presidential campaign, but he says he’ll confirm any Trump nominee in 2020. What hypocrisy!
- Trump and the GOP have allowed businesses to discriminate against the LGBTQ community. Most Americans support LGBTQ rights and are not interested in returning to the sad past.
I am certain that the writer feels much safer after Trump’s announcement that he is building a wall on the border of Colorado. Perhaps he thinks that New Mexico will pay for it.
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
Too sensitive
My first reaction to the Oct. 23 story “Police remove stuffed monkey seen as racist” was incredulity. How can people be so sensitive that they see a little stuffed toy as a comment on their race? This certainly lends credence to the notion that our society has become too politically correct — you can’t say anything anymore without risking upsetting someone!
But I thought about it a little more. I can’t judge everyone else’s reaction by my own. We all have different experiences that inform our lives.
I think we are all too sensitive these days — and make no mistake, people on the right (“deplorables”?) are just as guilty as people on the left.
But I don’t think the solution is to just go around insulting people, like the alt-right does. There has to be a better solution than rudeness — or telling people to “just get over it.”
I just don’t know what the solution is.
Gary Jacobs
Winston-Salem
Puzzle pieces
A lot of puzzle pieces have been floating around: quid pro quo, Joe Biden, Ukraine. But the testimony of former U.S. Ambassador William Taylor, a man with decades of bipartisan public service and an impeccable reputation, seems to put all the pieces in place. They show that President Trump tried to use the power of his office to solicit dirt against his political foe from Ukraine as well as other countries (“Diplomat tells ‘disturbing’ story,” Oct. 23).
People, this is wrong. It’s most likely illegal, too, but even if it’s not, it’s wrong. I don’t care if the other side did it, it’s wrong. We should not be inviting other countries to meddle in our elections, and Trump’s eagerness to do so shows just how morally deficient he is.
We also should not make our assistance to a country fighting a Russian invasion contingent on its willingness to do Trump’s dirty work.
Is it just me or is it ironic that the people who complained about “the deep state” attempted to conduct “shadow diplomacy” under the radar?
I’ve read several times the theory that Trump is actually guilty of everything he accuses others of doing (“No puppet! You’re the puppet!”). The theory seems truer every day.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
