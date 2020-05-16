Creating problems
The letter “Law and justice” (May 13) reveals the lazy thought process possessing many in the state today.
The writer essentially asks why the state closed churches and left abortion clinics open. He has somehow concluded, as many other lazy thinkers have, that closing establishments in the face of a deadly pandemic has some element of moral judgment to it. It doesn’t. Nobody is being punished. No type of business or church is being singled out. It’s all about the number of people gathering in one spot — that’s all. The stay-at-home order that is now being eased was just to try to keep large numbers of people from gathering in one place, thus spreading the disease to many other people. Is that truly so hard to understand?
Do 10 people attend a single abortion? I think that’s very unlikely.
It may be that the state erred in closing one or two categories of gathering place, but yelling “religious persecution” does nothing but get public officials’ hackles up. No public official is going to say, “Oh, you’re right, we were persecuting your church, never mind.”
This kind of lazy thinking is encouraged by some Christians who tend to see persecution in everything. We would all be better off if these Christians tried to think about other people and tried a little harder to see the reasoning behind decisions they don’t like. That’s better than just snapping off because they’re not being treated as special.
They’re creating problems where none exist.
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
Obvious
It should be obvious to all: Sen. Richard Burr isn’t stupid. Had he wanted to get away with something illegal, he’d have destroyed his cell phone just like Hillary Clinton.
Stanley G. Simm
Winston-Salem
Hurting ourselves
As we know, sometimes the cure can be worse than the disease.
It’s understandable that some would want to punish China for not being straightforward about COVID-19. And hey! We owe China money! That’s a convenient target.
But trying to punish China by withholding money we owe China could do more harm than good. If other nations think that we won’t honor our debts, they will be less likely to loan us money in the future.
Lest we say, “So what?” remember that we funded our revolution with money borrowed from France. Participating in the world’s finances has been a part of our nation since our founding.
I’m no fan of China. But this business of cutting our nose off to spite our face — like some are doing now by urging we “reopen,” even though it will mean more people die — has got to stop before we damage not only our standing in the world, but our very survival.
Howard Fount
Winston-Salem
Grave matters
We are in the middle of a catastrophic health and economic crisis that should consume most of our energy and concentration. However, there are other things that are happening in our government that should gravely concern us.
The most frightening event occurred last week when Attorney General William Barr tried to drop the charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had admitted, among other crimes, that, yes, he was guilty of lying to the FBI. Trump himself announced back in 2017 that he fired Flynn because he lied to Vice President Mike Pence.
Why were the charges dropped? Will this happen for other friends of Trump who have claims to guilt? Was Trump worried about pardoning Flynn during a campaign, so had Barr do his bidding?
Barr is supposed to represent the American people as the U.S. attorney general. Even if he can give Trump legal advice, he is not Trump’s personal lawyer. The dropped charges do not exonerate Flynn, nor do they erase the fact that he lied.
Related to the dropped charges, what information do we have about the Trump-Putin telephone conversation immediately following the dropped charges? Just coincidence, or is there a connection?
Trump also announced he is now the chief law enforcement officer of the land, but that is a false statement. By definition, Barr has that title.
What is troubling is that Barr is doing Trump’s bidding. Regardless of anyone’s political persuasion, our country depends on the rule of law.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
LTR#2. Obvious. Justin Cooper a 15 year Clinton employee, took a hammer to one of Clinton’s mobile devices. And Cooper said “it was not done in any way to destroy or hide information” but to avoid “putting it in the trash where someone could find it.” He stressed that whenever he switched Clinton to a new mobile device, he “felt it was good practice” to destroy the old one after all data had been transferred and backed up. He did this with this phone many months before Congress requested the phone. So first Hillary never herself destroyed any cell phone. These devices were destroyed routinely as was the case for many back then when you got a new BlackBerry you destroyed the old one for security. Maybe you could apply for the job of hiding data for Burr. You seem to know a lot about it.
"The stay-at-home order that is now being eased was just to try to keep large numbers of people from gathering in one place, thus spreading the disease to many other people. Is that truly so hard to understand?" - apparently so for too many.
Last LTE: Trump is battering at the rule of law with Barr’s maneuvering re Flynn, Trump’s firing of Inspectors General, and refusals to cooperate with Congressional subpoenas, among other things. Working in the WH must resemble being in the Red Queen’s court in Wonderland.
