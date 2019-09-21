Like a brother
I thank God for the life of the Rev. Carlton Eversley (“Eversley dies at 62,” Sept. 17). We were friends and colleagues for 30 years in the Presbyterian Church.
I loved Carlton like a brother. led worship together in at least 50 joint services. He was often late to arrive, but he always had something to say.
Carlton had an amazing ability to share detailed history, both from the Bible and our local community. His prayers from the heart came out like an ever-flowing stream.
I remember my husband and me hosting Carlton, his wife Luellen and their children in our home for dinner. We got to know a compassionate side of this outspoken pastor and advocate for justice.
For 20 years, our church supported Carlton’s leadership in support of Darryl Hunt, even when it was not popular. We were both vindicated when the truth of Darryl’s innocence came out.
Publicly, Carlton defined me as one of his trusted white friends, but in Christ, our relationship went beyond race. I felt his support. It is sad to say goodbye to a longtime friend, but we can rejoice that brother Carlton has made it to the Promised Land.
The Rev. Laura Spangler
Lloyd Presbyterian Church
Winston-Salem
Deserving of recognition
Two events last week deserve recognition for highlighting the power of arts and culture to bring people together.
First, a concert by Flor De Toloache, presented by UNCSA and the Hispanic League as part of Fiesta, at the Stevens Center (“All-woman mariachi band to top off Fiesta,” Sept. 12). This partnership led to an evening of world class music enjoyed by a wonderfully diverse audience.
Then, city leaders and other community members came together to stand against racism and ignorance by embracing Tinariwen, a band from Mali, with an official welcome on Tuesday at Ramkat (“Local musicians stand up to hate,” Sept. 11). Hats off to the owners of RamKat, taking a stand and turning something awful into something beautiful.
I am profoundly grateful to everyone who made these events happen. My Winston-Salem is more diverse and inclusive because of you. Love trumps hate.
Clare Fader
Winston-Salem
Whistle-blower
As of Sept. 19, the Journal doesn’t seem to be very concerned with the developing story of President Trump and the suppressed whistle-blower complaint from a national security agent (which may have busted wide open by the time this gets to The Readers’ Forum) that Trump said something to a foreign leader that may have compromised our national security.
I’m sure you’ll get around to it.
On Sept. 19, Trump tweeted, “Is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially ‘heavily populated’ call.”
To which I have to ask: Is anyone dumb enough to believe he wouldn’t?
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
U.S. in danger
I appreciate the Sept. 13 letter “Any of them,” but feel I should correct the letter writer about one thing: The Constitution would not prevent the U.S. from becoming a socialist nation. It’s all a matter of actual governing, not proper name.
Right now the U.S. is in danger of becoming a dictatorship. All it takes is a compliant Congress — and President Trump is halfway there with a rubber-stamp Senate — an agreeably partisan Supreme Court and a Department of Justice that refuses to take action against him. Voila — instant dictatorship, no matter that we call it a “democratic republic.”
While Republicans are worried about socialism — their word for anything Democrats propose — Trump has been busy executing a “soft coup” to turn the U.S. into a dictatorship.
Think he’s joking about being president for life? He’s just lofting trial balloons to get the public used to the idea. Think he’ll politely step down if he’s voted out in 2020? He’s already seeded the ground with claims of election fraud so he can harvest them in 2020.
Trump doesn’t care about the rule of law; he only cares about power.
I could be wrong, but I’ll be very surprised if I am.
Fred Aines
Winston-Salem
