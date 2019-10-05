Important transcripts
A simple suggestion to help advance the public’s understanding of the whole Trump/Ukrainian impeachment brouhaha: Simply publish the transcript of the telephone conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the whistle-blower’s complaint. Let the public decide for themselves whether this rises to the level of high crime and misdemeanors or is just another Washington media tempest in a teapot.
David A. Gellatly
Winston-Salem
Both of these documents are too lengthy to print on the opinion page, but both can easily be found online with search terms like: “Trump Zelensky transcript” and “whistleblower transcript.”
Or type into your browser: https://www.white house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09 Unclassified09.2019.pdf
and: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/09/26/whistleblower-complaint-against-trump-read-full-declassified-document/ 3773047002/
— the editor
A legal process
Pastor Robert Jeffress, a stringent supporter of President Trump, on the Sept. 29 Fox & Friends broadcast said that the impeachment process could plunge the United States into civil war.
“And I do want to make this prediction this morning,” he said. “If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a civil war-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.”
That sounds more like a threat than a prediction. It sounds like something he desires.
Maybe it’s just me, but shouldn’t a Christian pastor be urging peaceful resolution, rather than justifying physical threats over political differences?
I believe in America. I believe that we can work out our differences through peaceful discussion and compromise and by following the law. If Trump is impeached, it will be through legal means.
Right now, the Trump administration is flirting with lawlessness.
If there’s a “civil war-like fracture,” it will be because Republicans care more about protecting their chief than in following the law.
In my opinion, Trump is guilty. But I’m not going to war over it. If Trump survives the impeachment process and wins reelection, then we’ll just have to adjust to living under a lawless dictatorship. The Russian people do it; we can, too.
The pastor reminds me that we should never trust religious leaders who tell us how to vote or political leaders who tell us how to pray.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
Questioning the silence
Re: Scott Sexton’s Sept. 26 column, “Words, text messages matter and have consequences”: I’m right there with Alfred Harvey wondering why former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board member Lori Goins Clark felt perfectly comfortable sending a racially discriminatory email to Dana Caudill Jones, another school-board member.
Clark neither expressed any remorse nor assumed any responsibility for her written racist remark. As is always the case with non-apology apologies, Clark blamed others if they “misunderstood” her. If, in fact, the only intended recipient of this email, who remains on our school board, was offended by the received email referring to a man of color as “Mushmouth,” why hasn’t she said so?
I’m reminded of the saying that if one doesn’t say something is wrong, then that says it’s right.
Also, it is appropriate for citizens to question the actions, behavior and even the silence of those who hold elective positions. Those who believe they are above reproach have no place in public service, including Dana Caudill Jones.
Patty Goodrich
Winston-Salem
L2: No, the country will not descend into a “Civil War-like” state, regardless of the outcome of the impeachment process. It is unlikely that Trump will be removed, given the Senate’s self-destructive servility. If more incriminating evidence emerges, he might resign, but probably not . . . he can stick it out till 01/19/21, then pardon himself and any involved minions, just before he departs the WH. There might be some pro-Trump protests, but little to no violence unless alt-left morons (aka anti-fa) show up and pick a fight, as they did in Charlottesville.
L1: How confident should we be of in inerrancy of the transcript. OTOH, it has been reported that the whistle blower is a registered Dem, which dilutes confidence a bit. Nevertheless, there is enough billowing smoke to justify the current proceedings.
