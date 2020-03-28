A very difficult time
In light of what is occurring in our nation now, this is definitely one of the most difficult times in the history of our country. During coming weeks or even months, the leaders of our nation, our state and our community will be making what are literally life-and-death decisions regarding how to deal with the coronavirus.
If our leaders decide that the first priority is to put people back to work, then they will be taking a risk that could lead to many thousands of deaths. On the other hand, if our leaders choose to make decisions that are likely to result in far fewer deaths from the coronavirus, they will be taking the risk that our nation will not be able to avoid not just a severe recession, but possibly an economic depression.
Since we don’t seem to have national, state or community leaders who regularly demonstrate the wisdom of Solomon, I want to challenge people who believe that God Almighty will answer their prayers to sincerely and earnestly pray to Him that He will give our leaders the wisdom they need to make wise decisions regarding how to deal with the circumstances that we will face during coming months.
Also, I would like to encourage everyone with more than ample financial resources to reach out to trustworthy organizations that are providing assistance to people who are having a difficult time trying to deal with the circumstances that lie ahead.
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
Burr is today’s target
Sen. Richard Burr is today’s target for bad press and negative attitudes. He is accused of having sold stock on Feb. 13 when he had secret knowledge about the dangers of the coronavirus.
Anyone who paid attention had to be aware of its dangers by then. China reported the disease by Dec. 31 and the first death on Jan. 11. On Jan. 20, the World Health Organization reported the virus had spread globally, including in the U.S. By Jan. 23, China had severed travel. On Jan. 30, WHO declared a global health emergency. Restrictions tightened. By Feb. 2, there were deaths outside China and on Feb. 5, a cruise ship full of passengers was in quarantine. Reported deaths rose precipitously.
WHO named the virus COVID-19 on Feb. 11 and on Feb. 14, a death was reported in Europe. During this same time period, journalists on TV and other media outlets, including the Journal, were fully ripe with dramatic stories and proclamations of dangers just short of Revelations’ end of times, i.e., the virus is deadly, spreads easily person to person, necessitates restrictions on public activities, and is akin to the 1918 pandemic.
Sen. Burr’s decision to sell stock was a personal business judgment. He likely had advice from financial advisers, even if COVID-19 drove that decision. To accuse him of trading based on secret knowledge that COVID-19 is dangerous is absurd.
Stephen Russell
Winston-Salem
At risk
On March 24, President Trump tweeted: “The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”
Trump seriously thinks that it’s all about him. There’s a worldwide pandemic and all he cares about is that it might hurt his reelection campaign. He can’t fathom not being the center of the universe.
Incidentally, yes, the “real people” — as well as whomever it is Trump thinks isn’t “real” — do want to get back to work. But the “real smart people” want to wait until it’s safe, when their lives and the lives of the people with whom they come in contact will not be at risk.
But that’s not up to Trump.
We are all at risk because of the cowardly Republicans in the Senate who decided not to enforce Trump’s impeachment. They told him that not even cheating in an election would cost their support.
Many people could now die because of Trump’s self-centered arrogance. But I, for one, will not die for Trump.
Naomi Rickard
Winston-Salem
