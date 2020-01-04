Trump unequipped
OK, what’s the plan? What’s the strategy from the incompetent and ignorant president who claims to know more than our military generals? How does an assassination in Iran (“Pentagon says U.S. airstrike kills powerful Iranian general,” Jan. 3) lead to peace and safety for America, especially since Iran is now free to resume its nuclear program?
After President Trump’s reckless attack, national security expert Ben Rhodes asked, “Does anyone think Donald Trump is equipped to handle a complex, enduring, international crisis that could play out in many countries and demand expertise, rigorous process, and judicious decision-making?”
I sure don’t. No rational person should. Let’s mark the date, Jan. 3, 2020, as the beginning of another international disaster initiated by President Trump.
Ron F. Slater
Winston-Salem
Confronting anti-Semitism
As a concerned local Christian, I would like to make known my inexpressible horror over the recent attacks upon the Orthodox Jewish community in New York (“5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration,” Dec. 30). This unimaginable tragedy should be an outrage to all Americans in light of the many contributions of Jews to our development and betterment as a country throughout history.
As Christians, our own New Testament affirms our affinity with the Jews as those who were entrusted with the oracles of God. It should also be noted that, in historical instances of widespread anti-Semitic persecution, persecution of devoted Christians was soon to follow (e.g., Dietrich Bonhoeffer).
It is not appropriate for us, as Christians or as secular Americans, to ignore the recent spate of anti-Semitic attacks as isolated incidents of minimal importance. They are indicative of a widespread spirit of anti-Semitism in our country that must be confronted wherever possible. To our local Jewish community I wish to convey our deepest concern and expression of solidarity during this incredibly tragic holiday season. Please know that there are concerned Christians praying for you daily.
Murray Reams
Winston-Salem
No concern for consequences
To the Iranian hardliners, our president is the gift that keeps on giving.
When the Iranian government tried to extend at least a bit of an olive branch by entering in to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iranian hardliners were very much against the agreement, feeling that the West cannot be trusted. Our president proved them correct by withdrawing from the JCPA.
President Trump has now assassinated Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, perhaps the worst of the Iranian hardliners, without any apparent concern for the collateral consequences.
President Trump is an ignorant coward whose actions will only increase instability in the Middle East, strengthen anti-American extremists and endanger any remaining pro-American proxies in the region.
James McGrath
Yadkinville
Superlative
On Jan. 2, President Trump, who was impeached on Dec. 18, tweeted:
“A lot of very good people were taken down by a small group of Dirty (Filthy) Cops, politicians, government officials, and an investigation that was illegally started & that SPIED on my campaign. The Witch Hunt is sputtering badly, but still going on (Ukraine Hoax!). If this had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, far bigger and more sinister than Watergate!”
Well, what is he waiting for, then? If the Democrats have broken the law, why aren’t they in jail? Why doesn’t he have his lackey, Attorney General William Barr, arrest them and charge them with treason? That’s what Trump’s buddy QAnon keeps saying is going to happen.
I say, enough whining. Put up or shut up.
Trump has clearly earned one superlative: whiniest president ever.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
