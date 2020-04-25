Denial of the facts
No doubt, the pain is real: our friends and neighbors whose jobs and businesses are in limbo or lost because of the COVID-19 crisis are suffering mightily. But the writer of the letter “In a dream” (April 16) is either still dreaming or in deep denial of the facts.
Science is real and facts can be proven. It isn’t an accident that North Carolina, the ninth most populous state in the nation, is 20th in the incidence of COVID-19 cases (as of this writing, and as far as we know, since universal testing is not available).
I am deeply grateful to Gov. Roy Cooper and his advisers, who immediately understood and evaluated the facts and took quick action to protect North Carolinians. Likewise, Mayor Allen Joines and other area mayors acted early, to the benefit of us all.
And in November, I will express my gratitude when I cast my vote for those who are facing facts and making decisions based in reality. The truth — however hard it may be to accept — is the only way forward.
Sandra Boyette
Winston-Salem
Support our educators
Do our leaders need proof about the importance of teachers and the need to pay our professional educators wages along the lines of corporate salaries? The proof is in the articles posted around the country about the difficulty parents are experiencing while home schooling and teaching one, two, three or four of their own children.
Please support our educators to receive salaries commensurate with other professional occupations.
K.D. Smith
Winston-Salem
Sacrifice
They were asked to sacrifice for the good of the country — and they could not do it.
All those Trumpsters, waving flags in Raleigh and elsewhere — all they had to do was sit at home. That would protect the elderly and the medical professionals working to keep North Carolinians alive — and that was too much to ask of them. They were too selfish. Too concerned about their “right” to spread disease.
How long did it take for us to go from the Greatest Generation to the worst?
James T. Fuller
Winston-Salem
All lives matter
It seems to me that if one were to apply the mindset of the folks who support and attend the “open the economy now” rallies, then everyone who does so should sign a pledge that when they get sick with the virus, then they will not seek treatment at a hospital or anywhere else.
Of course, this will never happen, partly because there are a whole lot of other folks out there who believe that all lives matter, even the ones who lack the common sense to protect themselves from themselves.
Vincent Whitt
Clemmons
Trump’s legacy
Here’s President Trump’s coronavirus legacy: Not enough masks, not enough tests, not enough PPE, not enough ventilators, not enough preparedness, not enough action, not enough responsibility, not enough competence and too much showboating. All of this caused too much confusion, too much sickness, too much unemployment, too much costs, too much misery and too many American deaths.
Remember, Trump’s paranoid delayed reaction to the pandemic caused about two months, $3 trillion, 22 million jobs and 40,000 American lives to be lost.
Lastly, Trump formed a task force to advise him on how to safely reopen the economy. Then just two days after releasing his report, Trump told his protesting supporters to ignore it because “they like me.”
Can we really afford to re-elect a mentally distressed president who places his need for praise and TV ratings above America’s health?
Roger Lamar
Winston-Salem
Acting on instinct
Did I understand this right? N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec suggested that a major public health crisis be managed by instinct (“Krawiec challenges Cooper on virus policies,” April 19)? Only a fool would do that. Instinct is what lower forms of creatures use that lack skills of reason.
We need better from our leaders. I’m not suggesting that Gov. Roy Cooper’s approach is perfect, but it’s certainly better than an instinctive reflex.
Tim Byerly
Winston-Salem
