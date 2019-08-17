The enemy within
Another week of shootings. Another week of casting blame and deflecting blame. The problem is racism … No, the problem is gun control … The problem is your problem, not my problem ... and the blame game continues.
Then there are those who scream for justice. Whenever I hear that word “justice” from most people, I think revenge and retaliation, getting even. But we never really get even. And if we think we do, it never erases the pain. We think our pain will be eased when we inflict pain on others whom we judge as guilty. It never has worked for me. And we can’t really even figure out who is truly guilty. Is it the person who shot the other people or those who abused him when he was a child?
If our reaction to these situations is pointing the finger and getting revenge, we will likely soon become some of the next perpetrators.
Instead, maybe it would be better to spend our energy examining the evil within our own lives and seeking to make corrections, then at the same time working to bring comfort to those who have suffered loss.
Carl Deaton
Winston-Salem
Partisan deadlock
Partisan deadlock has seized our state legislature, blocking every attempt to craft working solutions to our most pressing problems, from gun violence to unaffordable health care.
That deadlock is rooted in extreme partisan gerrymandering. A handful of legislators, chosen from uncompetitive districts, draw the district maps that guarantee their own hold on power.
It’s a destructive political game that kicks out those willing to compromise for the greater good, and rewards politicians who cater only to increasingly extreme voices in their narrow partisan base.
Our time to save our democracy is running out. The elections next year will determine whether we spend another decade ruled by bitter partisan warfare, or have fair maps that demand that candidates listen to all voters.
Last week a bipartisan group of four former North Carolina governors, including Republican Gov. Jim Martin, wrote that since the legislature has shown no restraint in repeatedly engaging in unconstitutional gerrymandering, “it is particularly critical for our state courts to act in this instance because the other branches cannot or will not stop partisan gerrymandering, and the voters cannot do so for themselves.”
The voters in Common Cause v. Lewis make the case that legislators should not be allowed to pre-determine the outcome of elections through extreme partisan gerrymandering. Our courts must act to protect the constitutional rights of all North Carolinians.
Dan Besse
Winston-Salem
Protect, not punish
It is so troubling to read that the Trump administration is still separating children from their parents at the border — even after saying it would stop (“‘Horrible déjà vu’ in family separation,” Aug. 1). Of course, we’ve come to expect dishonesty from this president.
In all honesty, we Democrats didn’t know that the Obama administration separated children from their parents. But it also wasn’t a widespread policy, like it is with the Trump administration. It was done rarely, and to protect children, not punish them.
And if we had known it was being done, we would have assumed it was being done for good reason. Obama, sometimes called “No Drama Obama,” was a rational, thoughtful and compassionate president. No one but his demented critics would think that he was trying to harm children.
But Trump tries to portray himself as a tough guy. He presents himself to his base and to the world as someone who is harsh toward immigrants to dissuade them from coming to the U.S. There’s no comparison between his policies and Obama’s.
This policy must be stopped. These are actual, living human beings, and children at that.
The rest of the world is watching the way we treat people at the border. If it concludes that we are an evil empire, we will have no one to blame but ourselves.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
A little strange
As I write this, the stock market has suffered a serious drop (“Dow slumps 800 points,” Aug. 15) and there are worldwide fears of a major recession. Of course, the stock market is volatile, and it may be soaring by the time this is printed.
But these last few days, President Trump has been blaming these fears, not on his “easy to win” trade war, but on Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell — whom Trump appointed.
It seems a little strange to me that when President Obama was in office, everything bad that happened was his fault, but with President Trump in office, nothing bad is ever his fault.
Or so Trump says.
Maurice Walker
Winston-Salem
