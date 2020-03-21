We have options
I realize that a lot of local residents feel tense, frustrated and angry. And I’m sure it’s difficult for many to avoid crowds and friends. We’re social creatures.
It’s also difficult to avoid worrisome news — everyone wants to know the latest.
We also want to blame someone for what’s happening, either the president or the media or the governor or greedy executives. There’s probably a lot of blame to go around.
But I’d like to encourage your readers to remain optimistic.
I know that probably sounds a little Pollyanna-ish. “The US has reported 152 deaths from the coronavirus as of March 19. The country’s case tally is at 9,416, with patients reported in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The illness has also spread to Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands,” Business Insider reported Thursday.
I don’t mean to undermine the seriousness of the situation. But most of us still have our loved ones, even if we’re temporarily separated from them. Most of us have a roof over our heads and food in our kitchens. We also have literally thousands of entertainment options. It’s important to think of others, but most of us have so many blessings that it would be wrong to forget them.
I’m not asking anyone to gloat. But a little appreciation could go a long way toward keeping us sane.
It also wouldn’t hurt to limit our exposure to news: maybe the Journal in the morning and NPR in the evening.
Jane Simmons
Winston-Salem
Blaming China
China didn’t do this to America.
China didn’t force President Trump to cut the CDC’s global pandemic budget by 80% in 2018. China didn’t tell Trump’s state department to override the CDC to allow infected Americans to enter the U.S. China didn’t order Trump to tell the public that the disease was “contained” even while the CDC told him it wasn’t. China didn’t make Trump lie to the public, over and over again, to salvage his reelection chances.
Back in February, Trump was praising Chinese President Xi Jinping for his handling of the growing coronavirus outbreak in China. Last week, he realized he needed a scapegoat to distract people from his own bungled response, so he and all his government and media sycophants are trying to drum “the Chinese virus” into the public consciousness. As a result, we’ve already read news reports of stupid people blaming and physically attacking Asian Americans as if they had anything to do with it.
Trump often turns to racism to boost support when he needs it.
I’m calling it “the Trump virus.” That’s much more accurate.
Rondie Hickman
Winston-Salem
Put up the money
I’d have perhaps $100,000 more than I do if tenants paid their rent as agreed and cared for the properties they occupied, even just by telling me when the properties need attention instead of letting things deteriorate or even causing damage. You can see why I’m selling as each property becomes vacant — I’m a poor judge of tenant character, too ready to believe what they say and too soft-hearted to evict anyone over a month or two of rent.
And now along comes Housing Justice Now, which wants to impose a further burden on property owners by forcing them to keep non-paying tenants (“Housing advocates are urging a stop to evictions,” March 19). It seems that Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and maybe the judge who will hear the case side with it.
If Housing Justice Now means what it says, let it put its money where its mouth is and pay the rent for those it’s worried about. From my first sentence you can see that I’ve already done a good bit of that myself, and I’ll send them a few bucks more if they’ll do it.
It appears, though, that Housing Justice Now is another of those groups demanding that the confiscatory power of the state be used to take other people’s earned resources so it can feel morally superior while doing nothing itself to address the problems it has identified. I hope I’m wrong and if it is expending its own resources and effort, I’ll follow through on my promise to contribute.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Welcome back, LTE’s. The letters and attached comments are like a town square in miniature, a micro-community without community spread. Be well, all.
L1: Yes, Pollyanna would like the LTE, but a positive outlook is a good idea, with a basis in realism. I agree with her rationing news. I shun TV (nothing new for me) and rely on very mainstream print sources.
She also implies maintaining a general atmosphere of goodwill, in spite of our differences. I emphatically agree, including here in this Forum. From KB and SJ on one side of the spectrum to SH and JP on the other, we are in this together. I have said before, we had a shot at national unity after 09/11. We blew. We now face a more existential challenge. Perhaps we can do better.
L2: OK, it’s the Trump virus, straight from Mar-a-Lago. Feel better now that you’ve got that off your chest? Since that’s settled, how do we confront the virus and its effects today, tomorrow, and to conclusion? Brickbats over Trump’s negligence and wishful thinking aren’t going to cure any ills, medical or economic. See L1.
L3: It’s a tough call, especially if vulnerable adults or children are involved. But if they’re employable slackers sans children, kick ‘me to the curb.
