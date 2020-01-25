‘Drug deal’

Why did President Trump, who was impeached on Dec. 18, send his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to undermine official U.S. diplomats in Ukraine?

He was the president; he could have put Giuliani on the government payroll if he wanted. He could have put anyone on the payroll. Instead, he was working on an underhanded “drug deal,” as former National Security Adviser John Bolton put it. What was he up to?

And why are Republicans covering for him?

What about it, Sen. Richard Burr? What about it, Sen. Thom Tillis? Do you care what he was doing?

Jorge Rogers

Winston-Salem

Not bad enough

There’s little question that President Trump is guilty of using his office to try to get Ukraine to attack Joe Biden. Republicans aren’t even arguing that it’s not true; they just say it’s not a bad enough crime to impeach him for.

But allowing him to remain in office would just give him permission to do the same again.

What’s worse, though, is the way Trump tried to smear Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch through his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Yovanovitch was doing her job on behalf of the U.S. government. She was fighting corruption. And Trump targeted her because she was in the way of his conspiracy.

That is just sleazy.

Also worse is Trump’s attempt to cover all this up; that’s the real crime. He knew he’d done wrong and tried to hide it.

I agree with what the other letter writer said (“Sorrow over impeachment,” Jan. 20). Can we really expect God to bless a nation that tolerates such a corrupt leader?

Barney Harper

Winston-Salem

Important implications

Are you kidding? Could our senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, possibly not vote for witnesses and documentary evidence in this impeachment trial?

Many senators and many citizens are hearing the full story of President Trump’s abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for the first time.

The outcome will have incredibly important implications for the relationship of the presidency and Congress forever more. It must be a thorough trial. Republicans should abandon their loyalty to Trump and consider the implications for our country.

Of course we need witnesses.

Evan Ballard

Elkin

Quite a fairy tale

Since the letter writer to whom I’m responding used the word “stupid,” I assume I’m allowed to, also.

The writer of the Jan. 21 letter “What if?” spins quite a fairy tale, asking a series of fantastical questions, then drawing a conclusion as if they were true.

For example, he asks, “What if ‘that individual’ (named ‘President Trump,’ perhaps?) engendered an economy of mind-boggling proportions?”

But what if “that individual” only claimed to do so, when in fact his economy is an extension of the one created by his predecessor? What if his only contribution has been the elimination of environmental protections and a sharp increase in the national debt?

“And what if that individual negotiated favorable trade agreements with China, Canada and Mexico?”

What if his trade agreements only consisted of slight changes to previous agreements — and increased the number of bankrupt American farmers?

“And what if that individual reintroduced deterrence to the Middle East?”

What if he eliminated our deterrence of Iran, almost started a war, then claimed he’d made things better when he actually made things worse?

But even if the letter writer’s fantasy world were real, they wouldn’t justify his imaginary conclusion. “That individual” isn’t being impeached for being an “impostor,” as he says, but for trying to cheat in the next election, then trying to cover up his cheating.

Exactly how galactically stupid does someone have to be to give any merit to the lies of the current president?

Stan Pascal

Winston-Salem

