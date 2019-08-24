Poor liberals
Pity the poor liberals who face the wrath of conservative criticism.
On the one hand, they’re told that if they won’t tolerate far-right opinions, they’re fascists; on the other, they’re told that if they’re concerned about Palestinians, they’re anti-Semitic. Or so President Trump says (“Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal,” Aug. 21). And on every hand, they’re told that if they’re concerned about people’s well-being and actually want to do something to improve people’s lives, they’re socialists.
Of course, they’re called socialists no matter what. May as well ride the claim all the way into the White House.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
They come to America
I’m sorry, but that whole “entering the country without permission is like entering my house without permission” analogy, like in the Aug. 16 letter “Sad for us” is ridiculous. One is a country; one is a house. There are people who have no right to be in my house, but they have a right to be in the country whether I like it or not. I don’t want people I like to be in my house all the time, but they’re welcome to go anywhere in the country they’re allowed. I don’t get a say.
These people come to America and harvest our crops, clean our houses, care for our children, pay into our Social Security and the thanks conservatives want to give them is to send them to areas of the world where they are likely to be killed. I have never seen so much hatred as I’ve seen from people who have everything and want immigrants to have nothing.
And don’t tell me it’s because they’re “illegal.” President Trump is instituting policies to get rid of legal immigrants. Where are all of the “they have to be legal” people now?
For that matter, where are all of the “All Lives Matter” people now?
Charlie B. Reece
Winston-Salem
Voting concerns
Forsyth County uses electronic voting machines that keep a computer-generated paper record at early voting sites and paper ballots on Election Day. For that reason, for years, I’ve waited until Election Day to vote.
“Human readable paper ballots, marked by the voter, available for counting and recounting, are essential for accurate elections. Not sufficient, but essential.” — computer scientists and cybersecurity experts at Johns Hopkins.
“All local, state, and federal elections should be conducted using paper ballots marked by voters.” — National Academies of Science, Sept. 6, 2018.
Computer professionals have been telling us for years that software can be easily written to record a vote for “A” on the computer’s memory card, which is not the voter’s choice, but to print on paper that the vote was recorded for “B,” as the voter intended. Virtually all professionals in the field recommend open-source software, such as Linux, which would make this sort of code visible.
Jumpers in the machines that count votes can change the vote count.
The ways these machines can miscount votes, either because of design flaws that have been discovered but not corrected, or by deliberate manipulation, are too many to list in 250 words. Audits done by computer recounts are no audits at all.
Secure elections can be done only by paper ballots marked by the voter, dropped into a secure box, such as Forsyth County has been using on Election Day voting. If machine count is questioned, the paper ballots are there for audit.
Helen Etters
Winston-Salem
