Why not consult clergy?

You fail to mention in your opinion on judgment in religion that the judge ruled on a constitutional issue (Our view: “A prayer for judgment,” May 24).

The governor could have brought frontline religious leaders together to help come up with a reasonable solution so churches could have opened. He chose not to, and so the religious organizations went to court.

One might think this was a political decision. If someone can spend an hour or so in a store or restaurant, they can attend a church if it is done properly. The governor has decided that church is not important in daily life and the judge reminded him of the Constitution.

You side with the governor and against the people. You do not have to attend a religious service but you do not have the right to deny someone that constitutional right.

Now it makes you appear as if you hope people will get sick. I’m sure you don’t, but it is about the only way you can be right.

People are learning how to live with this pandemic. Give them the chance while you sit in your home or isolated office.

Benjamin Prescott

Lexington

Numbers don’t lie

President Trump’s assessment of how he has handled the coronavirus has been, “We have done a job, the likes of which nobody’s ever done, the mobilization, getting of equipment, all of the things we have done. Nobody’s ever done a job like this.”

The actual numbers might indicate a less-than-adequate response by his administration. On Feb. 1, Taiwan had 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and the United States had seven confirmed cases. As of May 24 Taiwan has had nine deaths from the virus and the U.S. more than 97,000 deaths (now more than 100,000).

If the U.S. had a proportionate number of deaths relative to the size of the population of Taiwan, we would have had about 125 deaths instead of the more than 100,000 that we have now. Taiwan is not alone. Hong Kong, with a population of 7.5 million in a highly congested area, has just had four deaths from the virus.

These numbers fly in the face of Donald Trump’s proclamations that “We did the right thing. Everything we did was right.”

While Trump was stating that our cases would soon be zero and that by April the virus would magically disappear, other countries were preparing to contain it, and their results prove that they were right and Trump was horribly wrong. We are now paying the price.

Hugh M. Parker

Winston Salem

Arguing with zombies

The Journal was blessed with a letter May 23 erroneously implying that President Trump has been hands-over-fist better for the economy than was President Obama.

The facts indicate otherwise.

If one averages out the percentage GDP growth in the United States over the first 13 quarters of the Trump dynasty versus the last 13 quarters of the Obama presidency, Obama comes out ahead at an average growth rate of 2.35% versus Trump’s 1.98%. If one leaves off the first quarter of 2020 as an aberration due to COVID-19 and averages Trump’s first 12 quarters versus Obama’s last 12, Trump does come out ahead at 2.54% versus 2.45%, but this does not seem hand-over-fist better to me.

Obama had two quarters of more than 5% growth in the last 12 quarters on his watch while Trump, even with the benefit of the vaunted Tax Cut and Jobs Act, has had none.

So, Trump supporters ... dream up some other reason for standing by your dissembling grifter, because scintillating management of the economy is not it.

James McGrath

Yadkinville

Gone to the dogs

He washes his paws infrequently, only when he walks through puddles. That never takes 20 seconds.

He never practices social distancing. When I hold him back to keep him from getting close to others, he protests — sometimes almost violently.

If I ever let him loose, he’d run all over the neighborhood. He pays no heed to the governor’s orders, and goes on doing his business with no pause. No lockdown for him!

I’ve tried to teach him to do the right thing for himself and for others, but clearly I’ve failed.

He doesn’t listen to me. He just watches President Trump on TV and tries to please him.

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

