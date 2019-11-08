Energy-efficient opportunities
Thanks for the Oct. 28 editorial “A cleaner North Carolina” that points out the economic importance and opportunities of energy-efficient renewable energy jobs in North Carolina and the importance of support for renewable energy sources. One way that our representatives could do that is by supporting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR763. By putting a fair price on fossil fuels while pumping those dividends evenly back into households, lower and middle-income households would benefit greatly. A greater number of renewable jobs will be created as well. The most important part is that it will usher us out of the traps created by fossil fuels of endless wars and unabated climate change.
On Nov. 6, more than 1,000 citizens spoke to members of Congress and their aides in Washington in support of bipartisan carbon fee and dividend legislation. This is the market-based, conservative action that we need now, and we are asking that Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis will support HR763.
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem
Dangerous lies
President Trump’s lies aren’t just self-aggrandizing entertainment; they’re dangerous. On Nov. 1 during his rally in Tupelo, Miss., he told the crowd, “The governor of Virginia executed a baby, remember that whole thing?”
For the record, Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia did not execute a baby. For the record, that’s a crime, and unlike Trump, the governor hasn’t claim immunity from prosecution because of his office.
It didn’t happen, but Trump’s ignorant believers will cling to it like it’s the world’s last donut. What if one of his followers decides that he must punish the governor?
This is the kind of lie that the writer of the Nov. 6 letter “Suggesting an alternative” says he’s willing to tolerate for the sake of jobs and border protection. It’s very disappointing to read someone actually saying, in print, that that is his attitude.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
Beyond ‘The Environment’
The Oct. 25 letter “The Environment” makes some sense as far as it goes, but it falls far short of the realities of the climate crisis. The writer suggests “small steps” and incentives to achieve the changes needed. He also challenges proposals for taxes and fees on carbon. If this were the 1980s when the seriousness of atmospheric carbon was first broadly recognized, he might be right. But now government bodies, businesses, leading economists and even grade-school students are calling for big steps and fast.
Already, 22 communities in North Carolina have resolved to dramatically reduce the use of fossil fuels. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for robust business plans. The U.S. Department of Defense is seeking large budget allocations to deal with rising seas and increased foreign tensions. Our state government has published a Clean Energy Plan with significant carbon reduction targets. Shell has just won a contract to build a large offshore wind farm in Massachusetts. Even Duke Energy recently announced its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Regarding incentives vs. fees and dividends, four former federal reserve chairs, 27 Nobel Laureate economists, 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers and two former treasury secretaries strongly support carbon fees and dividends. This is not just about pollution, it is about the choice between protecting our health, the economy and jobs versus even more damaging droughts, hurricanes, wild fires and midwest flooding.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
