Risks and side effects
President Trump promotes using hydrochloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that is also effective against rheumatologic diseases such as lupus, to treat coronavirus, contrary to what his medical experts advise. There is little evidence that it is effective against coronavirus. In fact, there is more evidence that it is not effective. Trump says, “What have you got to lose?”
I suggest that Trump and readers Google “hydrochloroquine side effects” to read the long list of risks and side effects of the drug to see “what (we) have to lose.” Plus, a run on the drug for this ineffective and dangerous use reduces its availability for its use against diseases for which it is effective.
Our president contradicts his own medical experts and puts lives of Americans in danger. Trump continues to show that he should not be leading our nation. Don’t take hydrochloroquine for coronavirus.
Dr. Evan Ballard
Elkin
Government control
Does anyone other than me find it interesting that conservative and Republican ideologues are fomenting and organizing sedition with stay-at-home order protests, because they do not want government controlling their bodies? Something is seriously amiss, seeing that the conservative and Republican ideologues want government to control the bodies of women. Is the principle not the same in the end?
Patrick Miller
Fleetwood
Liberate bookstores
We North Carolinians are lucky to have Gov. Roy Cooper leading a calm, measured response to the coronavirus pandemic.
With his matter-of-fact Southern drawl, he is just the messenger we need in anxious times.
I have just one suggestion: Bookstores should be listed as essential public services and allowed to remain open, with proper social distancing. Many of us are just as addicted to books as others are to alcohol and nicotine. While their stores have remained open, ours have not.
We bibliomaniacs need our “fix” too! Liberate Barnes and Noble!
Dennis Thompson
Pilot Mountain
Trump’s mistake
When shortages of COVID-19 testing supplies were reported early in the pandemic, President Trump stated that there were plenty of supplies available. He went on to say that “Anyone who wants a test can get a test.”
I believe that many — if not most — Americans took these statements at face value.
While the first statement was debatable, the second was not. It was objectively false then and it is equally false now.
The test referred to by Trump is the test used to determine if an individual, at the time of the test, has an active case of COVID-19. The testing program was intended to initially test only individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms with priority being given to hospitalized patients.
The test was never intended for “anyone who wants a test” —potentially everyone in the U.S.
The reasons for limiting the scope were clearly explained during a briefing by the Coronavirus Task Force on April 17. They stated that not only is universal testing logistically impossible, but it is also a bad strategy.
In conclusion, Trump’s statement, “Anyone who wants a test can get a test” was a mistake of enormous significance.
Correcting the mistake requires Trump, not a surrogate, to unambiguously admit that the statement was incorrect and to apologize to the American public for the mistake and for the resulting confusion it caused.
However, I believe that history shows that it is not in the president’s character to either admit his mistakes or to apologize for them.
Carl Wilcox
Winston-Salem
