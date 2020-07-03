Your failure
For clarity, I propose replacing “Opinion” with “Socialist D.N.C. Propaganda.” Your mission statement declares that you’ll “berate and sometimes aggravate” to advance your leftist dogma but, tellingly, you avoided “honesty” and “fairness.” Your real mission mandates: not printing anything truthful or complimentary about President Trump and his many accomplishments. Your reliance on The (Fake News) Washington Post and other biased sources proves your duplicity.
Everyone rightfully condemned the George Floyd murder, but you failed to condemn the Marxist terrorists who hijacked peaceful protests and turned them into ruthless mobs of looters and arsonists who indiscriminately targeted innocent businesses and police officers. Your failure to condemn gives tacit approval to their lawlessness. If you truly believe that Black lives matter; where is your outrage over the scores of black-on-black murders, relentlessly, occurring in Chicago and other Democrat-controlled cities? Evidently, exposing these Democrat failures provides no political propaganda. Sadly, anyone identifying with the Socialist Democratic Party either approves of the “deep state corruption” and the (AOC, Pelosi, Biden) un-American agenda, or they’re woefully ignorant about how they’re being manipulated.
Undoubtedly, the corporate puppeteers who orchestrate “Opinion” applaud your deviousness, as do your fellow Democratic graduates of Brainwash University, who haven’t had an original thought in generations. Apparently, nothing truthful about Trump has appeared on “Opinion,” since none of your staff has been publicly pilloried. In my humble opinion, on Nov. 3, the patriots of our great nation will tell you exactly where to put your opinions.
Richard Meade
North Wilkesboro
When it’s gone
Most Americans don’t know that they no longer have a democratic form of governance. So ... if you don’t know that you’ve lost something, why go searching for it?
Most Americans don’t realize that Social Security is the most successful socialist program that they have ever enjoyed. When you lose it, don’t bother to go looking for it.
Kenneth Brian Scalf
Mocksville
They were duped
I am shocked that you would print a letter that is essentially an apologetic for the Confederacy and slavery (“Son of the South,” June 27).
If the writer’s ancestors, as he says, thought they “fought because their homes were being threatened and overrun by an enemy army,” they were duped. The “enemy army” they fought was the U.S. military. If his ancestors had won the war, they would have won, not their homes, but the right for their state to continue practicing slavery. This “breed of men who unashamedly took up arms against an invading army” is reviled by millions of Americans who understand that owning a human being as property is wrong.
If I had family members who fought for the Confederacy, I would be outraged at the rich land and slave owners who abandoned the United States so that they could maintain their wealth and lied to the soldiers about just what they were fighting for. Those are the real villains, and the farmers and workers of the South were their true victims.
“May God give us more men like this today,” he writes. Men who would go to war to protect evil while believing they were accomplishing something good? I think we have too many of those already.
The Confederacy was evil and it failed. Its statues should not stand.
Bobby Fields
Winston-Salem
My Right
To Whom It May Concern:
I’m tired of this distancing, this quarantine. Enough is enough.
I shake my fist in your face.
I will go without a mask in your elevator, your grocery, your shop.
I will burn my mask.
Because it’s My Right.
It is My Right to go to my car race, my gym, my bar.
See? Even Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is suing Gov. Roy Cooper because it’s his right too.
Previous plagues and pandemics occurred when people didn’t know or understand.
This one is spreading because people don’t care.
Dell James
Winston-Salem
