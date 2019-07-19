Anti-immigrant agenda
While everyone was busy fuming over President Trump’s latest racist display, he was busy with his anti-immigrant agenda, passing rules to end asylum protections for immigrants who arrive at the U.S./Mexico border.
He also claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was going to increase raids on U.S. families, but there’s no evidence that it did. It’s likely Trump was just trying to scare the immigrant community.
As several commentators have noted, “The cruelty is the point.” Trump wants to make life as difficult and fearful for immigrants as possible.
Look, I get it. That’s what he was elected to do — to stop brown and black people from immigrating here and make America white again. Many will cheer his words and actions either because they’re racist or because racists have convinced them that they need to be afraid of black America. Like Trump said on Monday, “Many people agree with me.”
But that makes it no less despicable.
I just wonder what all these people are going to say on Judgment Day and what makes them think God will buy it.
Greg Borsage
Winston-Salem
Unwise moves
Let me make sure I understand the situation: Our purported solons in Raleigh have voted to allow alcohol sales at college sports venues and elsewhere (“N.C. State votes to sell beer, wine,” July 11), but scoffed at allowing smokable hemp production (“N.C. proposes smokable hemp ban as demand grows,” July 5)?
Since the average college student is but 19 or 20 years old, I fail to understand how allowing under-age students such proximity to alcohol purchases makes sense. After the plummeting of tobacco production and the need for a substitute crop, one would think that our leaders would welcome the self-reliance of these farmers, thereby avoiding job loss in our state, yet they have been restricted from growing a product that would keep them self-sufficient.
As if that is not enough, now our illustrious leaders of the N.C. Senate and House are attempting to bargain with Democratic elected leaders from Forsyth and five other counties to bring state office headquarters, namely the Department of Health and Human Services and the Division of Motor Vehicles, home (“Triad listed as potential home for new N.C. DHHS,” July 11). This, of course, is not because it makes economic sense to do so, but rather because they are trying to bribe those representatives to join Republican leaders to block Medicaid expansion — leaving us one of only 14 states that have failed to see the wisdom of expansion.
So why is it I feel as though I am no longer living in a progressive state?
Sharon Rimm
Winston-Salem
Take action now
There is a revolution taking place in the Republican Party right now that can change the world in the most positive way possible. Sen. Lindsey Graham is reportedly urging President Trump to accept climate science and take action on climate change.
I would like to see my House Rep. Virginia Foxx take Graham‘s advice as well.
HB 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend act, applies a price to carbon — those who drill it pay a fee — and returns that fee equally to all families in America as a dividend. It pauses EPA regulations and gives the market a chance to deal with the problem without government interference. It is a truly conservative, market-based approach that many conservatives are embracing.
I hope that Rep. Foxx will join as a cosponsor to this bill in the House, and that Sen. Thom Tillis will co-sponsor the Senate version when it’s introduced later this year. It’s far past time to act!
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem
