Faith in society
It’s a pretty sad state of affairs.
The primary thing keeping the economy from a full restart is for people to not be jerks, act responsibly and respect their fellow citizens. It’s not a matter of freedom, it’s a matter of being a decent human being.
People complain about regulations and mandates, but if people would act responsibly and follow some commonsense guidelines, they wouldn’t be necessary.
It’s that way throughout society: Conservatives say there are too many regulations, and they’re right, but without them, a segment of society will be unethical or irresponsible and hurt or defraud their fellow citizens.
With so many people putting selfishness and greed above the overall well-being, it’s hard to have faith in society, and to have any hope the virus will be controlled, and the economy will recover.
Keith Stone
Winston-Salem
Mobs
“Crucify him, crucify him!” was the organized mob’s cry, by capturing and manipulating public opinion, in order to force Pontius Pilate to crucify an innocent man — Jesus Christ. All that was done, not by the way of justice, even though justice had the accused in custody, charged and awaiting trial (to establish the truth) but to give in to the evil of the mob’s demand — crucify him, despite Pontius Pilate’s verdict — Not guilty! Justice failed terribly!
Peaceful demonstrations are necessary to convey the people’s concern. When the peaceful demonstrations are joined by violent destructiveness, the peaceful should show their sincerity to peace and stop their demonstration.
Mob outrage and violence have a long history of courting injustice. It has been observed that large peaceful demonstrations have an underbelly of violence to convey their power and get their way.
The recent large peaceful demonstrations, and violent demonstrations, have a chilling effect for one’s safety, job, property, business and justice. The magnitude of the demonstrations, worldwide, makes one wonder if the organizers are not for world government run by the deep state in governments, education, religions, secular organizations and news.
Is crucifying our freedom to speak and our subjugation the mob’s goal, as in China’s Cultural Marxist Revolution/Leninism? Above their cries and tactics for power, good policemen have done a good job protecting our freedom of speech, along with our right to life, liberty and property, by fighting crime.
E.A. Timm
Walnut Cove
Preferred candidates
Remember “Lying Ted” — Sen. Ted Cruz? Remember “Little Marco” — Sen. Marco Rubio? I wish one of them had been elected president in 2016.
Here is my presidential candidate recommendation for 2020: “Vote for Sleepy Joe (Joe Biden), and then sleep better tonight!”
Dennis Thompson
Pilot Mountain
Integrity and compassion
I have heard Terri LeGrand speak several times and have been impressed with her thoughtful plans to move our community forward.
Certainly 2020, thus far, has been difficult for all of us. That is why it is extremely important that we vote for a candidate this November who will bring a fresh voice and extensive problem-solving skills to the challenges we face here in North Carolina and in our community.
Terri LeGrand, running for N.C. Senate District 31, is such a candidate. With her work in education, Terri has always been a strong advocate for our public schools and teachers. She supports increased funding for Medicaid, which would bring $400 million into the state while helping more than 400,000 North Carolnians gain access to health care.
Terri has worked to enrich programs that help people for almost 20 years. She co-founded the Piedmont Earth Day Fair and believes that clean air and water are essential for all citizens.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recovery demands a candidate who exhibits intelligence, integrity and compassion. North Carolina needs individuals in the Senate who are willing to listen and to lead as our state looks to the future. Terri LeGrand is a candidate who demonstrates that real leadership is possible for our state and for District 31.
Andrea Norgaard Ostberg
Winston-Salem
