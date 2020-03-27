Going that extra step
In the past three weeks or so, I have been hearing inspiring stories of how people all over America have been going that extra step to help others during this trying time while we are dealing with COVID-19. Everything from helping deliver groceries, going to get food or even simply making phone calls to check on others. The last time I remember this kind of thing going on is during 9/11.
It’s a shame that it takes another disaster for us as caring human beings to be kind to each other, put aside political differences, stop saying hurtful things that you can’t take back and look out for each other and get along.
I remember, growing up, my mama told me, “If you can’t say something good about someone, keep your mouth closed (and, I will add, your pen silent).” Going forward, I would love to see us continue to really care for and do for others and remember that we are one nation united.
Also, I wonder: Is God trying to tell us something?
Danny Pope
Germanton
Moral authority
Several prominent Republicans suggested this week that our elderly should sacrifice their lives to keep the economy running. If I hadn’t seen it for myself, I’d think it was a joke or a lie.
The people who were just a month ago claiming that Democrats wanted to “kill babies” — them, they’re saying that older people should die so that no one will be financially inconvenienced. So I guess that “all lives matter” slogan was just a bunch of nonsense, right?
President Trump has led what I used to think of as decent people to abandon all sense of sanity and morality to worship a golden calf. I never want to hear another single word from a Republican about being “pro-life” unless they reject this doctrine. And any preacher who does not preach against it on Sunday has lost his or her moral authority and should be fired.
Bob Jost
Winston-Salem
He has failed
President Trump has failed the American people.
As a lifelong Republican (and occasional Libertarian) I voted for him in 2016. However, he has demonstrated a complete lack of leadership and understanding in our current crisis. Surrounded by “yes people” (except Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), he bumbles and stumbles, apparently badly prepared, through press conferences that basically tell us nothing.
Contrast his actions with those of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is well informed, forceful and action-oriented.
Trump didn’t cause the virus. But he, more than anyone, must bear the responsibility for delays and inaction that will likely cause the loss of hundreds if not thousands of American lives.
Bill Loeffler
Winston-Salem
A new profile
John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage” can now be renamed “Profiles in Corruption” as a descriptor of the modern Democratic Party. In an excess of cynicism, the party seems about to nominate a confused party hack; angry, frustrated, perhaps senile, former Vice President Joe Biden has recently become obscene.
Easily evoked anger and frequent forgetfulness are sometimes early signs of dementia, and it is understandable that the Democratic leadership hopes to limit his airtime.
Some say that Biden will be the perfect puppet president, assuring the venal Democrat leaders continued power. But what his nomination will really indicate is his party’s contempt for the American people and total disregard for U.S. national welfare.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
Enemy
The invisible enemy that our “wartime” president is fighting: The Truth.
John Wigodsky
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@ws
journal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Last LTE: A number of Presidents in my lifetime seem to have tangled with the truth, with one being about as egregious while slicker and more facile. But that guy is not Prez, and Trump is. No argument.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.