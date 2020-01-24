By a landslide
The Democrats came up with bogus reasons to impeach President Trump because they know they can’t beat him in November. He has done nothing illegal, so with the help of the fake liberal media, they dreamed up charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress. The Democrats know they have a weak roster of candidates from Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Sen. Bernie Sanders to Hunter Biden’s dad Joe Biden.
When it comes time for the people to decide, here is what they will see Trump has accomplished: He overcame President Obama’s failed $1 trillion stimulus, Obamacare, higher taxes and job-killing regulations that gave us years of anemic economic growth to give us a booming economy! Nearly 7 million jobs have been created with nearly 500,000 manufacturing jobs. Plus, they have produced much higher wages on average ($5,000 per family during his three years vs. only $800 during the Obama years). The Trump tax cuts helped many families by doubling the child tax credit to $2,000 and increasing the standard deduction to $24,000. So don’t let the fake media say they did not help the middle class!
Trump has kept his word and appointed strict constitutionalists and pro-life judges to the bench, including Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. He has dismantled ISIS, killed Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi and just made extinct world terrorist Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was responsible for hundreds of deaths. These are just part of the reasons Trump will win by a landslide in November.
John Nelms
Advance
Days gone by
When I was little, I wore the most charming boots with tassels that matched my faux leather vest and cowboy hat. The best part of the outfit, though, were guns in holster slung around my waist.
Friskie the cat especially loved those guns because of the cork tied to a string that popped out of the end of the barrel when I took a shot at her. I would ride my pony (a stuffed horse head mounted on a pole) up and down the sidewalk in front of the house, much to the amusement of my neighbors.
I don’t think my neighbors would be amused today though, some 60 years later, to see me out and about in the same get-up. Not any more amused than I am when I see an otherwise adult-looking person toting a gun in a grocery store or at the mall. I just do not understand the nostalgia for the good ol’ gun-slinging days. That is, unless, of course, you include in that vision horses hitched to posts in front of the Stevens Center and a horse and buggy lane added to the new Salem Parkway.
I understand to a degree a longing for the days gone by; I do miss those little boots. I don’t agree, however, that such longings should be considered when making public policy.
Audrey Lynge
Winston-Salem
Differences
In response to the recent writer’s criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s use of multiple pens to sign the articles of impeachment and then to hand them out as souvenirs (“A consequential action,” Jan. 20), I would like to remind her and all of your readers that the Republicans handed out pens at Bill Clinton’s impeachment. One significant difference was that “United States” was misspelled on the pens. Once again the Republicans are hypocritical.
The Democrats did not impeach President Trump for his sexual misconduct (of which there have been so many incidents). They did not impeach him for lying (which is every time he is speaking). They impeached him for breaking the law by withholding funds that were appropriated to an ally and for attempting to elicit aid from another country to help him in his re-election campaign. As to the writer’s comment that Trump is innocent until proven guilty, Trump has admitted that he did both of these things.
Furthermore I am sick of Republicans questioning the sincerity of Pelosi’s prayers for the president and our country. When you start questioning someone’s faith and prayers, again you should look at the hypocrite that you are supporting.
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
LTR#1. By a landslide. John Nelms. Congrats on such a wonderful letter! A work of art! Just 2 things if I may, sir. First, all the accomplishments of President Trump. Wow! You are so right! Don’t think you missed a one. Good job! Just wondering how a Superman like Trump can only manage an approval rating of 41%?? I mean with the economy booming and all. It’s just a bad poll I’m sure. Second: I absolutely love your enthusiasm and love, true love for the man. But even more I love your overconfidence!! Keep that up John! MAGA or KANGA or whatever your new slogan is. You young whipper snappers are too much! We’re all rooting for ya!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.