Government for all generations
Gen X (born 1965-1980), Gen Y (Millennials, born 1981-1995) and Gen Z (born 1995-2015) are very different in demographics, economics and politics; however they should be similar in two steadfast, fundamental beliefs: That there is a supreme being, however you wish to define it, and that big government cannot solve all the world’s problems.
While a republic is messy and the process protracted, it was designed to find solutions that individuals/private companies could not supply — think big picture like highway systems, food/water standards and military; not academics and insurance. The big picture speaks for itself; it is the latter that needs addressing.
Education is too important to allow the beltway bandits to administer it. Education needs to have commercial translation and go back to the states. The liberal tripe that passes for standards has caused generations to graduate without commercial skills and/or with the belief that government will support poor standards, pay off debt and provide free housing, food and insurance. Will four years in high school and four years in a liberal arts/culinary school repay the accumulated debt of a sous chef/fast-food worker?
All generations have become hostile toward each other and think that socialism is a solution. Please show me where socialism has worked in either education or health insurance.
We have allowed the beltway bandits to grow the republic and their own importance beyond the scope it was originally designed. A balanced budget and term limits would go a long way.
Hil Cassell
Lewisville
Classic
Why can’t we just drop “Dixie” and quit wasting time trying to find a name that doesn’t offend someone and just name the fair “The Classic Fair”? This way the signs, etc., could be easily changed by just deleting one word, and everyone could go ahead and find the next thing that offends someone to fix.
Becky Venable
Winston-Salem
A sad day
It’s a sad day when other countries advise their citizens not to visit the U.S. because of our gun violence (“Countries elsewhere warn about travel to U.S.,” Aug. 9). I guess they think of us as “that shoot-hole country.”
David Hatcher
Winston-Salem
Digs
You’ve just got to get your digs in, don’t you?
In your Sept. 10 editorial, “Hurricane Dorian strikes,” it’s not enough to tell everyone how serious the hurricane is, how much wreckage it caused and ask people to donate to help the victims. You’ve also got to criticize President Trump for playing with a Sharpie. Do you think anyone cares?
OK, we get it, he exaggerates. He spins. He tries to make America look good, in contrast to the previous president. And you’re going to take every chance you get to nitpick his gaffes.
Maybe you should give it a rest every now and then, huh?
Bobby Leggette
Winston-Salem
Dangerous deer
Regarding the approval for shooting deer at the Smith Reynolds Airport (“Deer shoot at Smith Reynolds Airport gets OK’d,” Sept. 2), and the Sept. 7 letter “Killing deer,” I wonder if the letter writer has ever hit a deer with her car and had to pay thousands of dollars to get it fixed.
I have, my now-deceased brother has and so have lots of other people. My body shop man said that a major portion of his income is from collisions with deer.
The brother-in-law of a minister friend died in a deer collision. He was on N.C. 67 in East Bend, headed west, and a deer ran out across the road after being struck by someone who was going east. This knocked the deer into the other man’s windshield, which decapitated him. Fortunately, his car did not hit anyone else or a house.
Yes, deer are cute and docile creatures, but they don’t belong on roads or airport runways. The deer don’t know that and we can’t tell them, so sometimes, drastic measures must be taken.
It would be mighty bad if a King Air 200 with Billy Joel or Stevie Wonder on board hit a herd of deer on the Smith-Reynolds runway.
Tim Wishon
Yadkinville
I bet the herd of deer would think it mighty bad if King Air 200 hit them, never mind who was in the aircraft.
L4: I was unaware of the Sharpie flap. Not watching television has its advantages.
Well, I did watch the Sunday night NFL game. Not watching that would been a good idea, too.
L3: It is sad that morals have rotted so much that so many people feel compelled, even justified, in committing lethal attacks.
L2: Prune one more word and just use the local vernacular: “The Fair.”
L1: “Commercial translation”? Is that like when a soft drink maker described its new bottle as containing a “a whole half quart” (pint). Actually, a lot of education is geared toward employment, but there is room for other studies that do not translate into paychecks . . . as with a family member who double majored in music and anthropology. (Sigh).
