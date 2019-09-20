Relentless mission
The New York Times’ shoddy journalism in seeking to damage the reputation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavenaugh with ancient uncorroborated assault charges is the latest crowning evidence of the left’s relentless mission to attack and damage anything associated with President Trump (“Times apologizes for tweet, revises article on Kavanaugh,” Sept. 17).
Throw in the laughable fact that Melania Trump has not graced the cover of any major women’s magazine and there you have it! Fair reporting is not a goal of the mainstream media; destroying Trump is.
Mary Lou Wilson
Winston-Salem
Very fortunate
Our third-grade daughter Savannah suffers from a pediatric form of arthritis called Oligoarthritis, preventing her from being able to physically attend a brick-and-mortar school. She winds up spending a lot of time in the hospital for infusions and other treatments. We enrolled Savannah and her brothers in North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA) in the first grade. One of her brothers suffers from a learning disability that his brick-and-mortar school was unwilling to give special assistance for because they claimed it wasn’t severe enough.
NCVA allows Savannah and her brothers the ability to keep up with their course load and get special attention from teachers, who are very understanding of each student’s individual needs and schedules. Not only is Savannah doing well at NCVA, but she also participates in extracurricular clubs, which never would’ve been possible in her brick-and-mortar school. She no longer misses school because of her doctors’ appointments. Removing the stress of physical attendance has been a game-changer for our family.
We are very fortunate to have found NCVA for our children, where their disabilities are no longer obstacles to learning. We are looking forward to another great school year.
Megan Babor
Kernersville
Just another lie
According to The Washington Post, “A new dispute has arisen between Congress and the Trump administration over a whistleblower complaint from within the intelligence community. By law, it should be shared with Congress, but the administration is refusing to do so.”
I guess when President Trump talks about his support for “law and order,” it’s just another lie.
Every time the Trump administration interferes with a congressional investigation — and it does so a lot — it just makes Trump look guiltier. If he’s innocent, he should release every scrap of info he has, encourage testimony from every ally he has, and let the chips fall where they may.
Riley Baker
Winston-Salem
