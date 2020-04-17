All of the praise
I’m old enough to remember when President Trump said that states were responsible for fighting coronavirus. It was Sunday. On Monday he declared that he had the power to lift their stay-at-home orders.
So it’s up to the states to find their own ventilators, PPE and other medical supplies. But it’s up to the president to tell them when to stop.
It’s up to the governors to do the hard work and make the unpopular decisions about social distancing. But the president is going to take charge of the victory lap. He’s going to be the Grand Marshal of the parade.
Trump wants none of the responsibility and all of the praise. Give me a break.
Conservatives used to be known for their common sense. Aren’t they sick yet of this New York carpetbagger and his kids fleecing them?
Randy Bermont
Winston-Salem
Protecting citizens
The citizens of Winston-Salem and North Carolina have recently witnessed how easily the government can take away one’s right to meet, to work, to run a business and to make their own decisions. Why? As long as a single life can be saved, we will shelter in place and shut everything down. The government should protect citizens from their own stupidity which may lead to death (their own).
Wait, the government does allow the use and sale of tobacco products. That causes some deaths (stop production and sales). Wait, high-speed traffic accidents cause death (lower the speed limit). Wait, illegal immigrants cause some deaths of U.S. citizens (deport them). Wait, the flu season causes deaths (let’s shelter in place next flu season).
Thanks to John Hood and his April 5 column (“Shelter-in-place isn’t sustainable“) for showing that someone realizes what is going on.
Robert Kendall
Winston-Salem
Timing is important
President Trump and Fox News have blood on their hands.
Timing is most important in fighting a pandemic. Because of Trump’s ignorance and incompetence, the United States lost valuable time in fighting COVID-19. Days before Trump’s inauguration, Obama administration officials held a training session with Trump officials on how to deal with a likely pandemic. Valuable information fell on deaf ears.
In 2018, Trump eliminated the National Security Council Directorate, whose purpose was to plan for rapid government-wide responses to any global health threats.
In January, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Washington state, Trump downplayed the risk numerous times on television and tweets. Trump waited until March 27 to use the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to make ventilators. Why just ventilators? Hospital staff are endangering their lives because of lack of masks, gowns and other protective gear.
Lack of preparation and poor execution by Trump’s administration caused the United States to lag behind the world in testing for the virus. This is a major reason why the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases.
For several months, Fox News, parroting Trump, spread dangerous misinformation about the coronavirus. Fox and Trump have just recently partially seen the light, but the time they spent lying caused the American public harm.
During a major pandemic we need a president who tells the truth and believes in science. Trump fails on both counts. He must be soundly defeated in November.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
