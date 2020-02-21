Resolution intent
Why would a Forsyth County commissioner and former Forsyth County school superintendent vote to support a (admittedly toothless) resolution that had the intent of endorsing reckless proliferation of the assault weapons that have caused so many mass school shootings (“Forsyth latest to become 2nd Amendment county,” Feb. 7)?
I guess since there wasn’t a mass shooting while Don Martin was superintendent, these school shootings don’t weigh on his heart? When the next child in our county dies from a bullet, I hope all four of these commissioners will look carefully at the blood on their hands.
None of the four Republican commissioners would vote to endorse an alternate proclamation that also supported freedom of religion and freedom of speech. I guess they’d prefer to prohibit letters like this.
Jan Hampton
Kernersville
Professional assessments
It is always heartening to read of someone’s commendable experience during a hospital stay. Regarding treatment at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, for example, it was said that “Everyone from housekeeping to doctors, and especially the nursing staff ... provided exceptional, loving care” (“A demeaning disservice,” Feb. 14).
Even so, the letter writer thinks that “patient surveys are skewed by a preponderance of dissatisfied patients.” Yet, along with metrics such as unplanned returns for additional (and corrective?) treatments, these surveys are vital to comparative assessments of treatment at other hospitals.
Perhaps it should not be surprising that the grade of “C” (three of five stars) assigned to Wake Forest Baptist by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“Area hospitals graded in Medicare rankings,” Feb. 7) is the same grade assigned by the latest Leapfrog assessment of patient safety (error prevention, infections, medication mix-ups, among other problems). Compared to “A”-rated hospitals, their “C” hospitals have (on average) 85% higher “risk factors for avoidable death.”
It is well to keep in mind that the issues raised by these professional assessments are about averages, not anecdotes, no matter how sincere and accurate. It would seem such grades are indicative of managerial negligence at the CEO level rather than reflecting on the skill and care of dedicated housekeepers, nurses and doctors.
Charles Lewis
Winston-Salem
Universal draft
It is time for a universal draft.
Every person, when they reach the age of 18, should have to serve their country in some form. Able-bodied young people would go through basic training where they would become physically fit and learn to live with people from other parts of this country who have different ideas, are of different colors, different religions and different sexual orientations. There are no exceptions or exclusions from the draft for healthy people. They would then become regular army soldiers.
Other-abled people would be put through specialized physical training and jobs would be found for them, within the army, that suited their special needs. There are exceptions in this category as there are people who simply can’t be included.
This draft would solve many problems. Young people would have to learn to get along with different types of people. They would get in shape, many for the first time in their lives. They could learn trades or other skills that would aid them in job placement in civilian life. We could get rid of expensive “consultants” doing the work that soldiers used to do and war would suddenly be personal to a lot of people as their children might have to go to war, as it was for Vietnam.
Remember, we have a mercenary army now. We’d quickly put an end to the endless wars we are currently waging in the Middle East and Afghanistan, that are accomplishing nothing for our trillions of dollars.
Lucy Kaplan
Winston-Salem
