Don’t they care?
Increased human suffering is ever present in the news. Raging storms in the Southeast, wildfires out West, perpetual flooding in the Midwest, longer droughts and more. Yet our federal officials do little for their constituents.
Hurricane Florence hit in September, 2018, wreaking havoc on over 14,500 homes and the lives of many North Carolinians.
My church quickly responded to help with the cleanup. The suffering and damage we witnessed on the first trip shocked us, so much so that we have made bimonthly work trips ever since then. Even now there are still hundreds of families unable to reoccupy their homes.
These disasters are blows to people who were already experiencing other tragedies in their lives. We cleaned up and repaired the homes of a mother caring for her disabled veteran son, a woman whose husband died shortly after the storm, and a woman struggling with stage 4 cancer and a minister who had a heart attack while repairing his home. We even cleaned up a church to permanently convert it to a storm relief center because the flooding put them out of business. Water invaded these homes, followed quickly by dangerous mold, making the houses unlivable. Yet some people had nowhere to go so they stayed put for months without electricity and heat.
It is time for Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr to show their compassion. They should support legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend act before things get even worse.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
Education?
Much of the news today seems to indicate that we have many shortcomings, including not being civilized. If our billion-dollar expenditure (federal and state) meets its goal on education, when could we really expect significant change? Or is it possible that education alone is not the answer?
Webster B. Baker
Winston-Salem
Fulfill your oath
Mark Thiessen made me write this. His Dec. 7 column, “Election danger for Democrats,” was about how impeachment will likely hurt Democrats and help Republicans.
However, this isn’t about the next election. It’s about the Constitution. It’s about the future of our country. It’s about the hopes and dreams of the Founding Fathers. It’s about not allowing a cult to ride roughshod over our electoral process. It’s about putting country before party. It’s about adhering to an oath of office .It’s about obeying the law.
I’m proud of the Democrats who are doing what they vowed to do.
I’m disappointed in the Republicans who appear to be turning a blind eye to tons of evidence because it will hurt their chances of re-election. And accepting stonewalling and personal gain over country. Party over country. Don’t even look for fear of what you might see. Forget about the standards you said applied when it was a Democrat being impeached. Just yell and obfuscate and cling to discredited conspiracy theories. And accuse others.
Donald Trump is exactly who his Republican opponents said he was before he got the nomination! I wish I knew a stronger word than hypocrisy.
As many differences of opinion the Founding Fathers had, I think they would be very disappointed to see that the country for which they put their lives on the line has devolved into a cult.
More than 600 legal scholars have said Trump deserves to be impeached. Forget reelection. Fulfill your oath. Do your job.
John A. Holthouser
Winston-Salem
A dismal failure
Another boneheaded proposition by our Winston-Salem City Council (“Seed money: Hydroponic plan goes forward amid concerns,” Dec. 10).
A hydroponics food operation in Kimberly Park is stupid. How can anyone in their right mind propose to spend any money on this mistake? The project is already a dismal failure. So let’s speak up, let our Winston-Salem City Council members know, do not spend any more money, time and effort on this foolish debacle. I propose instead to sell the land as is to anyone who will buy it and take that money to reduce costs in other areas.
Tony Perkins
Winston-Salem
LTR#3 Fulfill your oath. Bankruptcies, law suites, divorces, adultery, cheating business partners, tax evasion, failed businesses, false charities, fake universities, mob connections, multiple political and campaign associates in prison, money laundering, history of chronic lying, draft dodging, bullying 16 year old girls, but somehow Trump is totally innocent of any wrong doing in Ukraine despite assembling a team consisting of his own lawyer and his 2 associates with ties to Ukrainian oligarchs and political misdeeds to handle “corruption” there and then swearing no cooperation with a constitutional House inquiry. Given Trump’s history, it is impossible to think he would not be impeached. At least now, Democrats, unlike Republicans, can not be accused of being complicit in Trump’s crimes. Drain the Swamp? Yeah right.
