Four horsemen
So in the near future, Winston-Salem may have four horsemen patrolling the streets (“Yeah or neigh?” Sept. 2). The Bible has the four horsemen of the Apocalypse and their names are Death, Famine, War and Conquest. Now we will have the four horsemen of Winston-Salem whose names will be Total, Waste, Of, Money.
According to city officials, the mounted officers being able to see above the crowds is a great advantage during one of the many disturbances that occur in the city. The city can buy a few ladders for a lot cheaper.
I would like to hear the City Council to come up with some money-saving ideas for once. Some horse sense, please.
Robert Kendall
Winston-Salem
Governor’s incomplete plan
Your Aug. 27 editorial “N.C. wisely invests in renewable energy” rightly applauds Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to increase electricity produced from renewable energy. It is bold, and it puts North Carolina in a leadership position. It deserves our support, but only after it is complete.
There are two serious shortcomings in the draft: It neglects to decisively deal with methane emissions; the main focus is on carbon dioxide. Harmful methane is leaking at climate-damaging rates from fracking operations, from the wells to the power plants. Power companies are heavily investing our money in gas infrastructure. If Duke Energy builds new gas plants, pipelines and storage facilities, North Carolina may appear to have met its carbon dioxide goals, but it may be game over for the climate. Also, according to Forbes, gas plants built now will be “junk assets” as renewable energy and storage prices continue to drop. We will foot the multi-billion dollar bill for this avoidable waste.
The plan also fails to address clear-cutting of our forests to produce wood pellets, which are being burned in Europe. Healthy forests are important because they absorb the CO2 that humans pump into the atmosphere. Cooper continues to support gas infrastructure like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the wood pellet industry.
Call on the Department of Environmental Quality and the governor to attack the climate crisis head on. We cannot afford the human suffering and economic waste associated with increasing temperatures, rising seas, tragic storms and raging wildfires.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
The middle class
I enjoyed reading the Aug. 31 letter “Destroyed from within,” and I’d love to know more about how the writer “conducted my own survey” of 100 people under the age of 50.
I appreciate his references to the importance of history, but he forgot, perhaps, to mention that Franklin D. Roosevelt was a very popular president, elected to office four times (I’ll bet President Trump is jealous of that) despite being — or because of being — the closest thing to a socialist president America has ever had. He ushered in the New Deal, which created Social Security, for one thing, which allows our seniors to live the end of their lives with some measure of dignity without having to slave away at laborious jobs until they just drop.
Roosevelt instituted high rates of taxation for upper-class rich folks who somehow still managed to hoard a great deal of wealth. Nevertheless, none of these policies created a “socialist state” that destroyed us “from within.” Instead, they created prosperity for more Americans.
The writer did not explain how he got from a popular U.S. president to our nation being destroyed. Perhaps he needs to spend a little more time with his history books.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Killing deer
Why do we have to kill the deer at Smith Reynolds Airport (“Deer shoot at Smith Reynolds Airport gets OK’d,” Sept. 2)? Why can’t we relocate them somewhere to live out their days without fear of being hit by an airplane or shot by someone who wants them gone?
I know folks feel like deer are a nuisance and that you have to thin the herds so there won’t be so many of them. Why? They were here before we were. We’re the ones who have run them out of their homes and their feeding grounds.
Come on folks — have a heart — save the deer!
Susan Brittain
Clemmons
