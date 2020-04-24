Supporting local news
Thank you for the April 19 article from Managing Editor Andy Morrissey, “You need the Winston-Salem Journal, and the Journal needs you.” I have been a subscriber to the Journal since I moved here 35 years ago. I have always felt the importance of supporting the local newspaper and appreciate how the newspaper has evolved through some difficult times.
With the increased attention to technology and social media, more people depend on internet news than ever before. There is, however, nothing better than sitting with the newspaper every morning while I drink my coffee and begin my day.
During the COVID-19 crisis, the Journal continues to be a support for our community — publishing the latest local news, supporting local businesses like our restaurants by printing up-do-date lists of those remaining open for take-out and delivery, and by providing entertainment with comic strips, puzzles and the weekly “Relish” insert.
If at all possible, I urge our community to support the Winston-Salem Journal by buying subscriptions. Let’s keep this local source of news alive.
Barbara Campbell
Lewisville
Best practices
COVID-19 is something that the world has never before experienced. No other pandemic has ever closed borders, stopped international and intra-country travel and in most of the world suggested/demanded stay-in-place quarantines.
It would be helpful if the president and staff would spend their daily briefings pointing to the best practices put in place by states and other countries and demonstrating how these can be instituted in other areas to best defeat this virus. Credit for over-preparation should be applauded instead of criticized and a way to quickly move drugs, ventilators and protective gear from recovering areas to hot spots where the virus is exploding put in place.
It is time for cruise ships to monitor the health of boarding passengers and not allow anyone displaying signs of infection to board. The Transportation Security Administration should develop a system of health checks, since an infected passenger is a serious danger to others waiting to board flights.
This pandemic has also shown us that HIPPA regulations, while necessary, have gone beyond what they are intended to do. Families should be able to find out the condition of infected loved ones. It is also time for the large pharmaceutical companies to bring drug manufacturing back to our country. I believe most Americans would be willing to pay more for the prescription drugs they need to take if they were marked “Made in the USA.”
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Act fast
The people of North Carolina are suffering, just like the rest of the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt our economy and our morale as a nation — we cannot continue to live like this. My family and I want to know that things can go back to normal soon, and we can be reunited with our friends and neighbors.
I worry a lot about both my grandma, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, and her local community during this time of distress. My family and I take care of my grandmother and if she forgets what is happening, which she often does, she will likely put herself and others at risk of getting infected with coronavirus without even realizing it. This is not uncommon right now.
As this virus spreads, we need to act fast to find a cure. It is critical that legislators support the one industry that can find a vaccine or some kind of treatment to end COVID-19. Scientists and biopharmaceutical companies are working day and night around the clock to end this pandemic, but they need our support.
North Carolinians need our elected officials to favor policies that benefit, and not hinder, the biopharmaceutical industry as it tries to find a cure to end this pandemic. I ask everyone to support all our medical professionals, including our scientists and researchers, who are working around the clock so that we can end this much faster and North Carolinians can look toward a bright future ahead.
Rena Whitfield
King
