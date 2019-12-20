Acceptable cheating
There is a pattern: President Trump cheats to get what he wants.
In 2016, he wanted to win the election and he cheated with the help of Russia. Then he decided to cheat to win the 2020 election by soliciting the help of Ukraine, and evidence shows he is still getting Russia’s help.
Another pattern: When Trump gets caught, he obstructs justice to cover up the cheating. If Trump is acquitted the pattern will continue. If Trump is acquitted, the message will be that cheating to win by the president and any other elected official will be forever acceptable.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
Downright deplorable
In retrospect, I bet the Church of England thought those pilgrims were deplorable. How about those colonists who were against breaking with the King?
We might as well include the pastors who didn’t side with their fellow pastors whom the British referred to as “the black-robed regiment” that led to numerous churches being burned when the British attacked New York at the start of the revolution.
Of course, the tea party was famous then and now. Just downright deplorable. These early people were cultish in so many ways and for good reason. Freedom!
Oh, I almost forgot our founders, who pledged everything including their sacred honor and lost everything after the revolution … except their honor.
Fast forward to the Great War, and can’t you just hear the Imperial Palace and Third Reich decrying those deplorable Americans?
Now in the 21st century, we have a guy who never got involved in politics until he got all these cult members and deplorable citizens involved in a process to save America and make her great again. He actually called those refined and smooth-talking folks who promised much and delivered little “the deep state.” And now, we’ve seen three years of attacks cumulating in an attempt to remove him from office.
I’ll bet there’s going to be a huge number of people taking a break from shopping at Walmart next November. We deplorable cult members know a good bargain and a good president when we see one!
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
The public good
Alexander Hamilton, one of the major architects of our Constitution, noted in The Federalist Papers that presidents must act in the interests of the public good, not their own, and that Congress needed to have the power of impeachment to remove from office those who had betrayed their oath to protect and uphold the Constitution.
Understand that an acquittal of President Trump by the Republicans in the Senate will mean that a president has not been held accountable for his actions, that a precedent will have been set allowing our nation’s leader to do whatever he/she wants to gain or maintain power and that foreign governments who are our enemies have a green light to interfere in and subvert our elections.
GOP senators took an oath to act impartially, not to collude with the White House to orchestrate a rigged trial. While it is probably unlikely that they will have the courage to convict him despite the overwhelming evidence of his guilt, I am hoping that Congress will at least censure him as a reminder that this nation will not allow itself to be ruled by dictators and taken advantage of by those who seek to use the presidency to enrich themselves and their family and friends.
Timothy Miles
Mount Airy
A success story
I keep hearing that Hunter Biden made an obscene amount of money sitting on a board and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, should be condemned for it.
For one thing: The son of a politician made more money than he deserves? If his father was a Republican, he’d be a conservative success story.
For another: Since when is a man supposed to be responsible for what his grown children do?
The whole Republican defense of President Trump’s impeachment has been more of the same old whataboutism. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. Squirrel!
Frank Tennett
Winston-Salem
Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com or mail letters to: The Readers’ Forum, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.