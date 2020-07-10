Good diagnosis
As I read the July 4 letter “My Right,” I became angrier and angrier. The writer used phrases like “shake my fist in your face” and “I will burn my mask” and “I’m tired of distancing.” He hit many of my hot buttons about our nation’s behavior in this pandemic crisis.
When I reached the end of the opinion piece, he caught me with the punch line: “This one (pandemic) is spreading because people don’t care.”
We read daily in our paper and hear on television about people who won’t give up beach week, get angry when refused service in stores because they aren’t wearing masks, and attend rallies of 50 or more people where the virus propagates.
So I salute the letter writer for diagnosing a major health problem so well. Now, if only our fellow citizens would change their mindset and think about conquering this disease instead of helping it spread. I haven’t seen much leadership on this subject from our highest government officials.
Philip S. Auchincloss
Winston-Salem
Upside down
Yes, I agree with the writer of the July 6 letter “Time to cease” that the world is indeed turned upside down. It always will be as long as there is more concern about businesses and commerce than the fate of fellow human beings.
The writer called the actions of the protesters “ridiculous!” saying she was disturbed and disgusted. It is those who are silent about the victimization, abuse and outright murder of people of color whom I find disturbing. Silence for them, while focusing on the “rights” of non-protesters, shoppers, businesses and, yes, the flow of traffic, is what I find ridiculous and disgusting.
“Seventeen days of protest is enough!” Seriously? How about 400 years of oppression, including slavery, Jim Crow laws, lynching, systemic racism and abuse and killing by those sworn to serve and protect? It is time for us white people to get on board and if some of us just can’t or won’t, at least we can stop our whining and demands to turn what is perceived as our world right-side up.
Patty Goodrich
Winston-Salem
Handled
Look, President Trump announced that coronavirus has been handled. It’s over. Let’s move on. He said so. I don’t know why people are questioning what he said just because coronavirus is surging to all-time highs across the country.
Just because the number of infected is rising doesn’t mean it’s not been handled. Just because over 51,000 Americans have died from it — a larger percentage than in any other country — doesn’t mean it’s not been handled. Just because Texas Gov. Greg Abbott finally panicked and mandated state-wide mask-wearing doesn’t mean it’s not been handled. Just because that stupid expert, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says it’s not over doesn’t mean it’s not been handled. Just because the EU won’t allow Americans to enter their countries doesn’t mean it’s not been handled.
What do people think — that we should have handled it as well as Canada, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand? What do they think “handled” means? It means we’re done with it! Let’s move on and open the country and let people die! It’s been handled!
And people say the president is a liar.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Confederacy?
President Trump, a native New Yorker, is calling the Confederate flag and Confederate statues “part of our heritage.”
I’m a native North Carolinian and it’s not a part of my heritage. I grew up as an American.
Why is Trump so supportive of the symbols of white supremacy? Does he want to be the second president of the Confederacy?
Maybe he can do that after Joe Biden replaces him in November.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem
I wonder
Prompted by Jon Stewart, I wonder if those Trump supporters who refuse to wear a mask in crowded public spaces would be OK with surgeons and operating room personnel opting out on hand-washing and masks when they require surgery.
David Albertson
Winston-Salem
L3: The writer is correct in asserting that “over 51,000 people” have died from C19. 131,000 deaths is indeed over 51,000. Otherwise, the writer is correct.
So by trump being Trump has kept the
possible potential national death toll far far less than the up to 1-2 million the modelers FEARED huh ?
