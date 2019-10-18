Lessons of Danby House
The current scandal at the memory-care facility at Danby House in Winston-Salem shows what happens at health care facilities where the management’s prime interest is the financial bottom line.
That focus always results in the kind of patient abuse and neglect that has been going on at Danby House. This scandal also reminds us of the need for our government to protect us from incompetent, greedy and unscrupulous management.
No one wants his or her loved ones treated in such an inhuman manner. We deserve the right to know that Mom is OK all day and night.
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
Unchallenged
One of the latest tweets from our “very stable genius” in chief: “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy (sic) of Turkey.” Obviously, this should go unchallenged, knowing that, as President Trump has proclaimed, “I know more about ISIS than the generals do” (just as he has said he knows more than anyone about the courts, technology, renewable resources and even drones).
We can all rest assured he will always do the right thing because after all; “Nobody loves the Bible more than I do” and “Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it.”
As Trump says, “I know words. I have the best words.”
Anthony Colburn
Tobaccoville
The Rudy we once knew
I remember vividly the destruction and mayhem that was New York after 9/11. Amid the sadness and confusion, there was a voice of hope and defiance, Rudy Giuliani. Standing tall and driving the rescue and clean-up effort, he was truly America’s Mayor during that terrible time. I will always thank him for showing the world America’s grit and spirit when faced with destruction.
There should be a law that requires that men retire when achieving a noble cause; we should be able to remember the best and most noble achievements; we should have the right to hold fast to the image of the best that mankind can achieve.
Today Rudy Giuliani is a joke; his name synonymous with “crazy” and “unhinged”; this once-respected and wise leader reduced to trotting out lies and personal smears on national TV. I fear that we shall see him jailed for his part in this latest Trump fiasco, that this will be his legacy.
Chalk this achievement to Trump’s growing list: the corruption of the good, the seduction of the feeble.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
No choice
The talking point that Democrats failed with “collusion” so they have to try “impeachment,” which the Oct. 11 letter, “Another day,” repeats, has one fatal flaw: the whistleblower.
Once the U.S. House learned of the whistleblower report, which the Trump administration tried to suppress before Trump actually verified its contents, the House had no choice but to look into it.
Of course, the House could have said, “Well, we failed with collusion, so let’s just ignore every other allegation of Trump corruption that comes along.” The letter writer would have liked that, but no one who voted for a House majority in 2018 would.
President Trump has a choice, though. If he’s done nothing wrong, he could cooperate with the House.
I guess he’s decided to go the other way.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Trump LTE’s: Mulvaney’s torpedo sure has roiled the waters. He tried to “walk it back,” to use an annoying bit of news-speak, but one cannot call back torpedoes whose warheads have detonated. Former Gov Kasich, who ran against Trump to the end of the primaries (and for whom I voted), is now supporting Trump’s impeachment. I hope other Republican pols will join him.
I saw it the same, I too voted for Kasich, imagine how much better off we'd be if he had been elected
L1: Agreed, but let’s not forget the three idiots who have been charged.
LTR#3 The Rudy we once knew. Or the Rudy we thought we knew. Rudy’s 9/11 heroics are not exactly as they seem. Many people don’t know it but Rudy helped sweep away evidence that he failed as mayor of NYC in the months leading up to 9/11 to authorize the upgrading of the radio communication system of the FDNY. On 9/11, calls were made on the old system to firefighters in the North Tower to evacuate about 30 minutes before it collapsed. The transmissions were never received and 121 firefighters lost their lives. So Rudy has always been a fake and a pretend tough guy. How appropriate he ends up with Trump. 2 of a kind. The 2 deserve each other.
