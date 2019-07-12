Anti-abortion lies
A recent letter (“Getting through,” July 2) asked what it will take for our state legislative leadership to understand that sex education and affordable birth control are the answers to abortion. The situation is actually worse. They’ve doubled down on their extremism and taxpayers will pay at least $2.64 million in their budget for religious anti-abortion activities of so-called crisis pregnancy centers in North Carolina.
These centers often present themselves as health facilities when there are no medical personnel present. They are overwhelmingly religious enterprises that shame women for unintended pregnancies, and while they say they support women who carry the pregnancy to term, that support sometimes comes in the form of “pray to play” schemes, where the woman must attend prayer sessions to earn “points” toward diapers and baby formula. And they tell lies — that women who have abortions are made infertile and are more likely to get breast cancer.
One recipient of public tax largesse is Mountain Area Pregnancy Services, which recently posted a job opening for a finance manager to handle its half-million-dollar operation. The first requirements are: “Be a committed Christian who demonstrates a personal relationship with Jesus Christ” and “dedication to the pro-life position and sexual purity.”
We already have a doctrine of separation of church and state, which our legislative leadership blithely ignores. Anti-abortion activists have fought for the Hyde Amendment to prohibit public funding of abortion — we need a new type of Hyde Amendment: one that prohibits public funding of deceptive anti-abortion activities.
Audrey Muck
Clemmons
America’s team
Congrats to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, which has won its fourth World Cup and the hearts of millions around the world! I’m not really a big sports fan, but I do like a good story of victory.
These women have shown the world both the exuberance of the American spirit and the spirit of competition. I also like their activism for fair and equal pay. And for her courageous convictions as well as her athleticism, I think team captain Megan Rapinoe is a role model for our daughters and our sons. I hope our local school sports coaches will be talking about her when school starts again — I’m sure their students will be!
This is America’s team!
Sue H. Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Another suggestion
For the new name of BB&T and SunTrust, how would Sun Branch Trust be? We could all maybe relate to that!
Peggy Taylor
Winston-Salem
