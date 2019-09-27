Making assumptions
People today seem to make assumptions. They assume that no one was living on this land before they got here. They assume no one worshipped a god before they got here. They make these false assumptions so many times, it begins to blur the line of what is true.
Well, let me clarify some things.
My ancestors — the American Indians — were living on this land long before Christopher Columbus got lost. We were living and worshipping on this land for thousands and thousands of years. Before the name “Jesus” was spoken, before the word “immigrant” was spoken, before Africans were stolen against their will, my people were living on this land.
President Trump and other people of European heritage have enjoyed the wealth and resources that were taken illegally from my people. They assumed that it was OK to enslave Africans and make them work on their plantations and build their cities and states — it wasn’t. They assumed it was OK to almost completely annihilate an entire culture, take our land and native language and kill my people. It wasn’t OK. It wasn’t OK to do any of these things.
It’s about time to stop making false assumptions and own up to the facts. Our history is a tragic story that needs to be told and listened to. Own up and tell the real history, what really happened, and do not let history repeat itself. Let me tell my story!
Joel M. Rogers
Dobson
Act on obesity
With U.S. obesity rates having skyrocketed over the past two decades, the epidemic has become a serious concern with individual, societal, health and economic consequences. Fortunately, the federal Treat and Reduce Obesity Act is legislation that increases access to health care necessary to treat weight-management issues while saving taxpayer money in the long run.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics attests that obesity and weight management programs cost our nation $210 billion annually. We cannot continue to allow this epidemic to impact our nation at such a rate.
Under the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, our seniors will have access to weight-management and preventive-care programs through Medicare Part D. Right now, less than 1% of our senior citizens have access to the obesity treatments they may need, resulting in a lower quality of life.
This legislation seeks to mitigate the cost of expensive medical treatments and procedures associated with obesity, all while making seniors’ lives better. With Medicare facing insolvency in 2026, we must act now so the system that seniors have paid into delivers the care they deserve.
With its bipartisan support, the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act is a solution worth our North Carolina senators’ support. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis can help address the obesity crisis, all while protecting our national health care budget.
Wendy Jackson
Clemmons
Alarming drug use
According to “Man arrested after call to 911” (Sept. 15), a Kernersville man allegedly punched a disabled person, lied to 911 operators and exposed his genitals after “doing meth,” court records say.
It’s quite alarming that rampant drug use led to a disturbance such as this one. There’s not enough focus on hard drugs in the streets of Winston-Salem nor is there any care system for those who are addicted.
As a citizen, I’ve seen people walking in the street in a dazed state. This not only risks that person’s safety, but that of the oncoming traffic. I hope this issue gets more attention and care in the near future.
Kori Joseph
Winston-Salem
Gun obsession
As an American, I’m no stranger to firearms, but what I’ve seen in recent weeks is a bit alarming. Whether that be the recent spike in mass shootings like those in El Paso, Dayton and Odessa or a general spike in gun violence like those gripping Winston-Salem, I can say things are getting out of hand.
A recent story in the Journal caught my attention. It was a relatively innocuous story about a high school student bringing a gun to school (“Gun found at Mount Tabor,” Sept. 5). At the time of the story’s publishing, no details were given about the nature of the student’s intent, but my mind couldn’t help but wander.
Since then, there have been other stories involving students bringing firearms to school and I began to wonder if the age-old narrative about guns being for protection was in fact false. I can’t speak on why these children decided to bring these firearms to their respective campuses. But I do know for certain that firearms in this country seemed to have become fetishized as a sort of reclamation of power.
The familiar phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” begins to ring more in my mind as Second Amendment-lauding Americans sit idly as children become drawn deeper into the gun-obsessed nation that we as Americans have simply let happen.
Jabarie Simpson
Winston-Salem
Last LTE: Yes, firearms idolatry appears to be practiced by a distressingly large number of people. Having attended gun shows, I have seen the idolatry practiced by thousands, but by mostly law-abiding folks. Law-abiding notwithstanding, it is still a bit disconcerting. And long-time local residents will remember multiple murderer Fritz Klenner; he was a fanatic gun show groupie.
There is other idolatry: but, when some of us note the gun and violence glorification in modern entertainment, the response from the left is, “Puh-puh-puh-puh, studies show no correlation to gun violence. It is just guns.” Nonsense. TV, movies, music, and electronic games have furnished all manner of lethal role models and narratives.
Going further, there is the matter of the pathologies that lead to triggers being pulled. And the skewed demographics of gun violence, and gun violence specifically. Sheriff Kimbrough noted that in a recent public forum, but that was quickly ignored. Even with that pertinent observation coming from an elected African-American sheriff, that is an untouchable subject.
Yes, we are gun obsessed, as in gun shows and entertainment, but also gun obsessed in that guns are blamed for the mayhem while the dysfunction that leads to that mayhem is ignored because political correctness precludes discussion.
