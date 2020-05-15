Respect for Burr

I liked Sen. Richard Burr. Although I’m a Democrat and disagree with Burr on many issues, he seemed to be a decent, thoughtful moderate. He does not exhibit the dishonesty, arrogance, extremism, divisiveness and hatefulness of our president. He and Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, seemed to work well together as leads of the Senate Intelligence Committee. It was reassuring to see that a Republican could work cooperatively across the aisle to address the nation’s needs and priorities.

On several occasions I have expressed my thoughts regarding issues to his staff, usually but not always urging responsible gun laws, although I knew the NRA was a major contributor to him. I was always treated respectfully and politely by his staff, and this strengthened my regard for him.

Thus I have felt discouraged as I have watched the evidence grow of Burr’s wrong-doing — that he used confidential national security information to engage in corrupt stock trading to enrich himself while simultaneously assuring the public, quite incorrectly, that the Trump administration was prepared for the pandemic. His private actions totally belied his public statements. And now it’s clear that his family also benefited improperly from this inside information (“Burr kin also sold stock,” May 8). His arguments for what he did — that he only used public information — are unpersuasive.

My parents were Republican voters but they would be saddened and in disbelief over the GOP in the era of Trump, Sen. Thom Tillis and, sadly, Sen. Richard Burr.

Dennis Gray

Winston-Salem

Demeaning cartoon

I think your cartoon in the May 12 Journal (“Open the country so I can have my face did”) is mean and nasty in demeaning folk grammar and women. I am appalled at your gallows humor in the scene at the mortuary. Good sense is another casualty of the pandemic.

Emily Wilson

Winston-Salem

We are one nation

In response to the May 8 letter “False choices,” my copy of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution both refer to “The United States.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt, while presenting his Lend Lease Program before World War II, stated to Congress that if your neighbor’s house is on fire you give your neighbor a fire hose. We are one nation — one people — who help each other when needed — for example, during hurricanes, tornados, etc. We do not live in a single state, sterile community.

Who does the letter writer consider “nonessential government employees” and if he were one of these, would he want his salary, pension plan and other benefits reduced?

I am a Vietnam veteran and retired law enforcement officer. I would like to invite the writer to lay in a jungle with me all night on an ambush patrol waiting to see if anyone enters the fire zone of my patrol. Am I a nonessential former government employee? Or, I invite him to have ridden in my patrol car on I-40 at 2 a.m. and taken a bullet through the windshield, which sent my partner to the hospital with cuts from broken glass. If he were in my position then or now, would he want his benefits cut?

I end my remarks by saying, “Don’t criticize me until you have walked in my shoes.”

Ed Gaylor

Pfafftown

