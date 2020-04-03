Equal time
Is there not a law about equal time for campaign rallies? President Trump has one at about 5 p.m. every night along with the coronavirus update and the Democrats don’t get equal time?
If Trump had acted months before, fewer Americans would have died. He is my age. If he had gone to Vietnam like I did, maybe he would have some leadership skills. He doesn’t. His hair says it all.
I think the phrase “full of sound and fury and signifying nothing” fits him perfectly. Good luck to us. And think twice before voting for this megalomaniac.
John McKenzie
Pilot Mountain
At war
We are told we are at war, that we are all in this battle together.
Apparently, all of us except for the rich and the celebrities.
Pitcher Noah Syndegaard of the New York Mets will have his arm-repair surgery since his hospital has designated it a “necessary” operation. This will save him a year of his career, and affect the value of his next contract.
A year’s income of every working person or business owner is crucial — to them. But none of us regular people have a $9.7 million guaranteed salary to fall back on.
Who will be denied life-saving treatment because Syndergaard used up that OR spot and all the medical staff and supplies that went with it?
My granddaughter had her disc-replacement surgery postponed, leaving her in chronic pain for unknown months. And she will lose her scholarship spot on her college sports team, and the possibility of that opportunity going forward.
Every war had its celebrity slackers. John Wayne ducked World War II and George W Bush ducked Vietnam. But today’s continuous news cycle informs us in real time.
Accepting this “pass” will make many of us less likely to comply with all the sacrifices and inconveniences asked of us.
Syndergaard should put himself in line with everyone else, and sacrifice a year of his career (as Ted Williams sacrificed four years of his prime). If not, fans should boycott his first appearance, and he should receive a well-deserved booing at every appearance.
Jerry Cohen
Advance
Got a hunch
In his March 28 column “The snowball is rolling now,” Gary Abernathy laments that America has already become a socialist nation because of the population sheltering-in-place to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “The delicate balance between freedom and risk was less than an afterthought as our economy was gutted in a matter of days. ... Sadly, no one seemed to worry much about protecting the economy or ensuring civil liberties, which, yes must be protected in the face of a communicable disease.”
A tongue-in-cheek satire, right? Unfortunately, no.
It seems Abernathy agrees with President Trump’s proposal to institute a “nuanced” approach: “We are only beginning to explore more nuanced ideas for mitigating the risk to seniors and others who are at heightened risk.”
As Trump has stated and apparently Abernathy agrees, we should start declaring regions and counties “high” or “low” risk and then allow people to go back to work and mingle. Great. Now, let’s just convince the virus that when it sees a “low-risk” sign tacked up at the county line, it’ll know that it’s not welcome there: COVID-19 Prohibited! (Danger, Will Robinson! Danger!)
This reminds me of the legend of the cavalry corporal standing on a bluff overlooking a seemingly benign little piece of land named Little Big Horn. Returning to camp, the corporal requests a scouting party before the attack. Another Trump-like leader, sporting a mane of long, yellowish hair, Gen. George Armstrong Custer rebuffed him, saying “I’ve got a hunch ... “
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
In greater proportion
We are in the middle of a pandemic catastrophe of unprecedented proportion that has never occurred in American history and society is terrorized. However, the Bible teaches that there is a day coming which it calls the “Great Tribulation,” when this pandemic will be repeated but in greater proportion. One devastating plague will follow another with a far greater impact. Men will panic as food shortages result from panic buying.
But as today, big government will come to the rescue if one will sell one’s soul to the great leader. All that will be required is for one to take a mark which will identify them as loyal follower. However, the end result will be eternity in a place called “hell.”
But there is good news. One can escape this catastrophe by accepting Jesus Christ as personal savior.
Donald Crews
Winston-Salem
Last LTE: I have accepted JC as my savior, but that salvation is in the afterlife. In the corporeal here and now, we humans must be each other’s saviors. As for tribulations, note the body counts in the Civil War and WW2. Or be global, and check the total body counts of WW1, WW2, the Holocaust, Stalin’s genocide, the Great Cultural Revolution, and the other inhumanities, some still ongoing.
