This season
For those in positions of power — elected officials and their advisors/staff/administrators: “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people, make widows their prey and rob the fatherless. What will you do on the day of reckoning, when disaster comes from afar? To whom will you run for help? Where will you leave your riches?” (Isaiah 10:1-3 NIV)
For those who support these same officials who prey on the oppressed and the most needy: “Then he will say to those on the left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.’
“They also will answer, ‘Lord when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’ He will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’” (Matthew 25:41-46 NIV)
May this season bring peace, hope, love and joy to all — a new beginning after several years of despair and chaos.
David Botchin
Winston-Salem
Drinking the Kool-Aid
Forty-one years ago, the Rev. Jim Jones fed his cult followers the Kool-Aid that killed them. Now President Trump is feeding his version to his cowardly cult followers in Congress, resulting in the possible death of Lady Liberty and democracy.
He violates the Constitution by seeking foreign assistance in a national election. He blocks subpoenas for documents and appearances. He fires staff members who fail to give him personal loyalty over country, leaving gaping holes in key administrative positions and weakening us diplomatically and defensively. He threatens the media, calling them “enemies of the people.” Insecure congressional leaders turn a blind eye and a deaf ear, choosing their own job security over national security.
Some Republicans say Trump’s acts are illegal or wrong but not impeachable. Impeachment is a political decision, not a criminal one. Some deny or ignore the findings of career diplomats and our intelligence community, preferring to support Trump’s smear campaign. A Senate Republican majority, having drunk the Kool-Aid, is likely find Trump not guilty.
Meanwhile, Rep. Devin Nunes and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney search for diversions to retroactively legitimize withholding aid to Ukraine.
Consider the issues: national morality, honesty, truthfulness and Trump’s fitness to serve. Are we to be a democracy or a dictatorship? Will we be a democratic republic or a banana republic? Will we the public make our voices heard and our votes count or continue to let Russian President Vladimir Putin manipulate Trump to disrupt our way of life?
James G. Wright
Lexington
Providing leadership
I applaud Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin and other members of the commission for the proposal of having clean energy to power 100% of county operations.
According to your article (“Forsyth to talk climate change,” Dec. 5) Martin said the county needs to provide some leadership in this important issue. I agree and believe that this is an issue we need to agree on if we are going to survive.
Henry McCarthy
Winston-Salem
L3: I talked with Don Martin Thursday evening, and praised him for his initiative. He is an exemplar of what a government official should be: dedicated, conscientious, logical, pragmatic, and far-sighted. And relentlessly honest. He is also a member of a nearly extinct political species: moderate Republican. He is occasionally called a RINO, which bothers him not.
