Thanking veterans
There have just been Veterans Day observances all over America, and veterans appreciated the remembrance.
I didn’t notice it elsewhere while I was on active duty, but when I retired and returned home to North Carolina in 1993, I was surprised but pleased to find that the “big box” do-it-yourself stores offer active duty military members and veterans a discount. Over time, I’ve found that other stores and some vendors and contractors do the same.
Every little bit helps, and although I still feel a bit awkward about it, I gladly accept any such discount, and reply, “You’re welcome!” when a cashier says, “Thank you for your service.” I’ve reached the point where most of them are much younger than I am, so I sometimes add, “Thank your mom and dad for paying their taxes and my salary,” as a way of reducing my self-consciousness.
More recently, I reply with, “You’re welcome, but if you really want to thank a vet, there’s something I ask you to do.
“Whenever you see an American flag that’s faded or torn, please ask the owner or manager of that establishment to repair or replace it. It really hurts a veteran to see a flag in disrepair.”
Jim Dilda
Kernersville
Reading the paper
Doonesbury did it again.
I have been addicted to reading the newspaper ever since I was able to read. Retired now, I can actually read in the morning. So I settle down with my pot of tea in my 50-year-old Lazy Boy and begin my day. Without the paper, I would not have known that:
- The N.C. Zoo is the largest natural-habitat zoo in the world (“The North Carolina Zoo puts you up close to the animals,” Aug. 8)
- There was a Louisiana slave rebellion in 1811 (“Heritage of resistance: Reenactment to honor slave rebellion,” Nov. 6)
- A history teacher at Summit School, Martin Tucker, has collected and published photos of the Vietnam War taken by the soldiers themselves (“New book of N.C. Vietnam vets’ photos is final piece in puzzle,” Aug. 18)
- New restaurants abound in Winston-Salem.
Agree or disagree, I’m always interested in the editorials and the letters in The Readers’ Forum. When I’m out of town, I look for these in the local paper wherever I am. I save Sharon Randall’s column for last because she always leaves me with a smile.
Keep it up, Journal. I really need you each morning and I suspect many others do as well, even if they don’t have time to read until later in the day.
Mary Lou Moore
Winston-Salem
(1) comment
