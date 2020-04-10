Preventable deaths
While we all realize we need to be focused on COVID-19 as it has affected all aspects of our lives, I would like to remind the community of the importance of supporting families, a cause that is highlighted in the month of April.
Each quarter of the year, a dedicated team of professionals — doctors, lawyers, judges, social workers, health workers, school social workers and more — gather to review the deaths of all children in Forsyth County (more than 70 per year). We have noticed in the past five years or so that some of the most preventable deaths of young children are those that are caused by smothering when sleeping with others. These are unbelievably tragic deaths, many which occur from co-sleeping with parents who are not aware they have rolled over on their infants. We have seen cases of this with mothers and fathers. With fathers we also see the tragic deaths of their infants when sleeping with a dad on a couch who falls asleep; then the child slips between his body and the cushion.
We all can play a role in lessening these deaths. Remind your children who are parents, new parents in your neighborhood and others you come in contact with. Together we can save two to five children per year that die in Forsyth County.
George Bryan
Co-chair, Community Child Protection Team/Child Fatality Team
Chair, NC Advisory Board for Community Child Protection/Citizen Review Team
Winston-Salem
Keeping children safe
It was with concern that I read Scott Sexton’s column “Locked and loaded” (April 6) noting that 1,464 pistol permit applications were filed last month (2.5 times the number of applications in March 2019). My worry lies not with law-abiding citizens exercising their Second Amendment rights, but in keeping our community’s children safe during this unprecedented time of school closures.
Parents and caretakers must prioritize keeping our children safe not only from COVID-19, but also from firearm access while they are isolated at home for indefinite amounts of time. An estimated 4.6 million U.S. children live in a household with at least one unlocked, loaded gun. It’s up to us as adults to make sure guns are securely stored so that curious children and vulnerable teens cannot get hold of them. Parents have a lot to juggle right now, but we can’t wait for a preventable, unintentional shooting by a child or a teen dying by firearm suicide to be a wake-up call for gun owners.
The Be SMART program, for which I volunteer, was created to keep unsecured guns out of the hands of children and teens. Gun owners and parents can “Be SMART” and take these simple steps to help prevent unintentional shootings: Secure all guns in homes and vehicles; model responsible behavior; ask about firearms in homes your child visits; recognize the role of guns in suicide; and tell your peers to Be SMART. Visit besmartforkids.org to learn more about keeping kids safe while they are home.
Liz Noland
Winston-Salem
Hope and trust
I have voted consistently since 1956, when I pulled the lever, proudly sporting my “I LIKE IKE” button. Now, I find myself bound to express my disappointment — no, disgust — as I contemplate the evidence of our government’s many-decades disdain for preparedness for a global catastrophe (pandemic). The brutal exposure by COVID-19 of this lack of societal and political centeredness should certainly bring recognition of that need.
Actually, for a considerable number of election cycles, governmental “set aside”/deferral of important elements of our safety-net, our future, has been a hallmark. How long has it been since our leaders, by dint of our obscene monied election system, started to feed — nay worship — at the trough of the military/industrial complex? Dwight D. Eisenhower, pinwheeling, must have turned his gravesite into microparticles by now! A mere bone has been thrown to tackling climate change!
However, I cannot but hope and trust that this disaster will bring a major shift in “D.C. Think.” Within the next stimulus and infrastructure package, Congress will have an opportunity to finally invest fully in sustainable energy. Putting the long-overdue price on carbon with a bill such as The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) will help kick-start that effort.
In the meantime, waiting for the vaccine, waiting for visits from our far-flung children, waiting for “normal,” we “vulnerables” wait for our leaders to start repairing our world.
Wendy W. Glen
Pfafftown
